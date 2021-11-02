CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book Club’s next read is ‘Travels with George’ by Nathaniel Philbrick

By Paul Swydan
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Does George Washington still matter? The local author explored 13 former colonies to find out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r30Ts_0ckPTtzq00
Join the Book Club on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. for a virtual discussion with Tim Ehrenberg from Mitchell’s Book Corner and author Nathaniel Philbrick on "Travels with George."

Nathaniel Philbrick has written a dozen books on American history, often focused on maritime matters, New England, or New England maritime matters. His most recent, “Travels With George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy,” came out on Sept. 14. It starts with a simple question — does George Washington still matter? It’s a question that led him on a journey through the former 13 colonies, and it’s one we’ll explore this month, as “Travels With George” is our November Book Club pick.

Even if you’ve never read any of Philbrick’s books, you may know who he is because his book “In the Heart of the Sea” — which won the National Book Award in 2000 — was turned into a movie that was directed by Ron Howard and starred Chris Hemsworth, Cillian Murphy, Brendan Gleeson, and Tom Holland. Many of his books, a catalog that includes “Mayflower,” “Bunker Hill,” “The Last Stand,” “Valiant Ambition” and “In the Hurricane’s Eye,” have become New York Times bestsellers. George Washington factors into more than one of these books, including “Valiant Ambition,” which focused on the relationship between Washington and Benedict Arnold.

Where “Travels With George” departs from these previous books is that it brings Revolutionary War-era history into the present. Philbrick traveled to each of the 13 former colonies with his wife Melissa and their dog Dora, to help see for himself Washington’s history and how things have and have not changed in the 229 years since. With America’s founding fathers under renewed scrutiny, particularly over whether they owned slaves — as Washington did — it was time for a fresh look at his, and the country’s, history.

The book earned praise from plenty of sources, including The Boston Globe, The New York Times, Wall St. Journal, Publishers Weekly, Kirkus Reviews, Booklist, The Washington Post, and Smithsonian. Smithsonian said, “drawing unnerving parallels to the nation’s current political landscape, the writer shows how the lessons taught by the ‘father of our country’ are still relevant today.” The Globe called the book “quintessential Philbrick,” and “a lively, courageous, and masterful achievement.”

Joining Philbrick for this conversation will be Tim Ehrenberg from Mitchell’s Book Corner on Nantucket. Philbrick lives year-round on Nantucket, and Mitchell’s is his local indie, so this is a natural fit. Tim is the marketing director for Nantucket Book Partners, which is the umbrella group for Nantucket’s two indie bookstores — Nantucket Bookworks and Mitchell’s. He also operates Tim Talks Books, where you can see his author talks, book recommendations, and more, and writes a monthly book column for N, Nantucket’s magazine.

Mitchell’s Book Corner celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018. Opened by the Havemeyer family, who after years of summering on Nantucket moved there and opened the bookstore in 1968, continuing to run it until 2008. A few years later, Wendy Hudson, who owned Nantucket Bookworks just a couple blocks away, created Nantucket Book Partners, and the two stores have operated as one ever since.

Join our next virtual Book Club discussion

Join Tim Ehrenberg from Mitchell’s Book Corner and author Nathaniel Philbrick for a virtual discussion on “Travels With George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy” on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.

Buy “Travels With George” from: Bookshop | Mitchell’s Book Corner

GIVEAWAY

Publisher Viking is raffling off 10 free copies of “Travels with George” to Boston.com readers. RSVP to the event and submit a discussion question for your chance to win! (Open to U.S. or Canada residents only.)

Boston.com Book Club picks:

  • “Full Dissidence” by Howard Bryant
  • “The Shame” by Makenna Goodman
  • “We Ride Upon Sticks” by Quan Barry
  • “The Cousins” by Karen M. McManus
  • “Riot Baby” by Tochi Onyebuchi
  • “Fat Chance, Charlie Vega” by Crystal Maldonado
  • “Things That Grow” by Meredith Goldstein
  • “The Secret to Superhuman Strength” by Alison Bechdel
  • “The Northern Reach” by W.S. Winslow
  • “Summer on the Bluffs” by Sunny Hostin
  • “Something Wild” by Hanna Halperin
  • “The First to Lie” and “Her Perfect Life” by Hank Phillippi Ryan
  • “It’s Better to Be Feared” by Seth Wickersham

Comments / 0

Related
therealbookspy.com

The Real Book Spy’s November 2021 Reading Guide

It’s beginning to look a lot like . . . Actually, for thriller fans, the more appropriate holiday song might actually be It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year when you consider just how stacked November is. There aren’t a ton of new releases this month, but almost every book coming out is noteworthy, headlined by some of the biggest names in the industry. Authors like Janet Evanovich, Michael Connelly, James Patterson, David Baldacci, and more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
buffalo.com

Reading inspiration from our casual, virtual book club

I always wanted to be part of a book club—and while I’ve had my share of wine and cheese nights, I never quite made it to the book part. Craving connection, healthy habits and anything to do early this year, we created a virtual book club in partnership with Project Best Life. It felt like fate. But I also had no idea what to expect and started to get nervous at the prospect of sharing my thoughts on a book so publicly with others.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Newnan Times-Herald

Books for Your Winter Reading

The Great Library of Alexandria in Egypt boasted the largest collection of texts (scrolls, actually) in the ancient world. Some estimates put the number as high as 400,000. But that’s tiny compared to the 170 million items in the world’s largest book collection of our time, the Library of Congress in Washington.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Nathaniel Philbrick
Person
Tochi Onyebuchi
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Benedict Arnold
Person
Alison Bechdel
Person
George Washington
bookriot.com

12 Must-Read November Children’s Book Releases

It’s November! Most of the trees in my backyard have turned beautiful shades of orange and gold, and the summer heat has finally faded into an, honestly, warm fall (I live in Tennessee, so the heat hangs on for a while). The year is almost over, and, as of writing this, my child still cannot get the Covid-19 vaccination. Sadly, I’m beginning to confront the possibility that it may be 2022 before our family can be fully vaccinated. *Insert panicked scream here.*
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

What Should You Read Next? Here Are the Best Reviewed Books of the Week

Gary Shteyngart’s Our Country Friends, Sarah Hall’s Burntcoat, Ai Weiwei’s 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows, and Paul McCartney’s The Lyrics all feature among the Best Reviewed Books of the Week. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. *. 1. Burntcoat by Sarah Hall. (Custom...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

The Telegraph Book Club: What we've read so far

The Telegraph Book Club was launched one year ago, during the midst of the Covid pandemic with the aim of creating a unique space to bring readers together and discuss some brilliant novels. From Bernardine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other and Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club to Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Club#American#His Legacy#The Boston Globe#The New York Times#Wall St Journal#Publishers Weekly#Kirkus Reviews
bookriot.com

Quiz: A Pirate’s Book For Me! Which YA Pirate Book Should Ye Read Next?

The Blood Bell’s toll marks the death of the pirate king and the start of the heart-stopping competition to claim the island throne. Csilla, Kane, and Lorelei are each on a mission, but the sea has other plans. Dark tides are rising, and if they aren’t careful, they’ll surely drown. “Fresh, fun, and perfect for anyone who was obsessed with Pirates of the Caribbean, Vale delivers a hell of a ride with Crossbones. Get ready to be swashbuckled.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
pinalcentral.com

Historian Jan Cleere to speak at next Pinal museum book club meeting

FLORENCE — Award-winning writer and historian Jan Cleere will be featured Nov. 14 at a meet-the-author event hosted by the Pinal County Historical Museum book club. The event kicks off the 2021-22 book club and presentation season. Cleere will discuss her latest book,”Military Wives in Arizona Territory.”. She will join...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
theaureview.com

Terrify your TBR with the Book Team’s favourite spooky reads!

The AU Review film buffs have had their say, now it’s time for the Books Team to have theirs! If you’re considering spending Halloween buried in a book with the lights firmly on (no judgement here!), allow us to recommend a few spooky season reads!. From the Corner of His...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
twincitieslive.com

Moonlight Book Club

Recently, reporter Kelli Hanson discovered Moonlight Book Club on Instagram. The creator Keeley lives in Cottage Grove and her “Bookstagram” page was fascinating so Kelli reached out to her. Keeley invited Kelli over to see how she puts it all together. Follow Keeley on Instagram @moonlight_bookclub. Keeley sent over her...
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
burlesontx.com

Book Club Kits

Are you thinking about starting one? Check out one of our book club kits for six weeks!. Kits include 5 or 6 copies of the book along with a set of discussion questions. Some kits also include a Playaway audio or DVD. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah. Eleanor Oliphant...
BURLESON, TX
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com

Second Chapters Book Club

Librarian Lynnette Toohey and members of the Second Chapters Book Club met at the Holmes Public Library on October 21st to discuss the suspense thriller “Missing Pieces” by Heather Gudenkau. Secrets and lies was a theme through out this popular choice set in a small Iowa town. Second Chapters is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southernthing.com

Finding Edgar Allan Poe's sunny side on Sullivan's Island

The wooden, Bahama-style shutters are pushed up at precisely 11 a.m. There is now access to the bar, half indoors, half outdoors, so customers can choose to sit in the air-conditioned interior or straddle stools on a homey porch heated by the island sun. We choose to sit outside and watch the people who are visiting Sullivan's Island in mid-October, when fall temperatures are still hot enough to sorely test your deodorant.
LIFESTYLE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy