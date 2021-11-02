CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lynn Chen added to 'Grey's Anatomy' cast as head of plastic surgery

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TLudL_0ckPTe0B00
Shutterstock

Lynn Chen debuted as Dr. Michelle Lin in the 18th season premiere of Grey's Anatomy on Sept. 30 and returned for the current season's third episode in mid-October.

That was just the beginning.

Variety's Kate Aurthur exclusively reported Tuesday morning that Chen has been promoted from guest star to recurring character on Grey's:

"Viewers of the ABC medical drama have already been introduced to Dr. Lin this season, as the exacting new head of plastic surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. With surgeons at Grey Sloan quitting because of burnout from the pandemic, and the hospital’s younger doctors having fallen behind because of how COVID affected the surgery schedule, Dr. Lin nearly didn’t take the job when it was offered to her. But then program director Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), fired up by her critique, vowed to get the students’ skills up to speed. 'Lin teaches by doing, and relies on the residents’ abilities to keep up with her,' reads ABC’s official description of the character."

Grey's previously added Scott Speedman as a series regular for this season. The longest-running prime-time medical drama ever then made history by casting E.R. Fightmaster as Dr. Kai Bartley, a move also exclusively reported by Variety last week, as Fightmaster represented "the first time a non-binary actor has played a doctor on the show."

Fans have been additionally treated to returns from Kate Burton and Kate Walsh reprising the late Dr. Ellis Grey and Dr. Addison Montgomery, respectively.

Pickens, Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson are the only three original cast members to remain on the series from when Grey's premiered in 2005.

Grey's will return from a two-week hiatus with a new episode Nov. 11, beginning at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Greg Germann to return to 'Grey's Anatomy' as guest star: 'See you there'

Koracick won't be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial in Seattle. Instead, the neurosurgeon reunites with Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Meredith recently made the decision to split her time between Seattle and Minnesota in an effort to help Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) cure Parkinson's.
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. willing to rejoin Browns amid drama?

Cleveland Browns big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was "excused" from practice for a second straight day amid drama linked with his father's social media posts that blamed quarterback Baker Mayfield for the perceived lack of chemistry between the two teammates on the field. Mayfield told reporters Wednesday he would...
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: 'If my mom could go out there and work three jobs, I can go out there and play three positions'

Atlanta Falcons Swiss-Army-Knife option Cordarrelle Patterson has become a fantasy football icon during what has to be considered the best season, to date, of his NFL career. Per ESPN stats, Patterson has thus far accumulated a team-best 268 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, 32 catches for 333 yards and a club-high five scores, and 267 yards on kickoff returns. He also recorded a pass attempt on Oct. 10.
NFL
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend

Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman welcomed his first child with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hoffman on Oct. 26. Speedman shared the news on his Instagram account alongside some adorable photos with his new daughter. "Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman," he wrote. "Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl [Lindsay Rae Hoffman]. Awe."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Pickens Jr.
Person
Chandra Wilson
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Lynn Chen
Person
Scott Speedman
Person
Kate Walsh
Distractify

Meet 'Grey's Anatomy' Newcomer, E.R. Fightmaster

When Grey's Anatomy cast E.R. Fightmaster to play non-binary doctor Kai Bartley, the move made history. Now, fans are curious about the doctor, who may or may not be a new love interest for Amelia, and the actor who plays them. Article continues below advertisement. E.R. made a big impact...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgery#Grey S Anatomy#Covid#Abc
Elite Daily

The First Pic Of Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman's Baby Girl Is Too Cute

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann have officially welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Pfeiffer Lucia. The actor made the exciting announcement in a Nov. 4 Instagram, revealing their daughter was born just days prior. “Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21,” he wrote, also sharing her name. “In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe.” Fans need to see the first pic of Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman's daughter because it’s so adorable.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Casts E.R. Fightmaster as First Non-Binary Doctor (EXCLUSIVE)

“Grey’s Anatomy” viewers first saw E.R. Fightmaster in the role of Dr. Kai Bartley in the third episode of Season 18, as Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was being wooed by a well-funded Minnesota hospital who wanted her to join their quest to cure Parkinson’s Disease. Meredith asked neurosurgeon Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) to join her there in order to help with the decision — which was when they both met Kai, who is part of the research team in Minnesota, and whose work Amelia clearly knew well. Now, ABC has announced that Fightmaster — who is non-binary, as is Kai — has become...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo Absolutely Hated One Particular Scene in Show's Early Days

Ellen Pompeo is known to speak her mind, and In the latest episode of her podcast, Tell Me, she opened up to former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay about a fan-favorite scene from the early days of Grey's Anatomy that she hated. In season 2, the arrival of Addison (Kate Walsh) through Meredith's relationship with Derek (Patrick Dempsey) into chaos, creating a love triangle and prompting Meredith to give a speech begging Derek to choose her over his wife.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: What’s ahead for Jo?

As we prepare to dive further into Grey’s Anatomy season 18, be assured there’s good stuff coming for people across the board! Meredith has big decisions to make in Minnesota, Owen will be facing the pain of his past, and for Jo, she’s shifting more into her new specialty. We’re seeing her in OB getting a chance to deliver babies and do something a little different — and also more joyful. Being a doctor can be at times a hard experience, given that you are surrounded with a lot of death. While there are struggles in every department, Jo has a chance to bring some light into the world.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cartermatt.com

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight at ABC? Season 18 – November teases!

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We know it wasn’t last week, so does that mean we’re getting things back to normal in a matter of hours?. Alas, we wish that was the case, but unfortunately, it’s not. There is no installment on the air tonight, largely because the network has programmed instead a Queen sing-along special featuring a number of big names. We know that this sort of event worked really well back during the first year of the pandemic, but is it still going to be altogether effective now? It’s hard to have much of a clear answer on that.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Are Sparks Flying Between Hayes and Megan?

It was the last of Addison's stint on the series, for now, but Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4 gave us some touching scenes with her and Amelia. We also saw the residents shine with their new learning methods. Join Jasmin Pettie, Paul Dailly, Joshua Johnson, and Meaghan Frey as...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Grey's Anatomy - Episode 18.06 - Everyday Is A Holiday (With You) - Press Release

Grey’s Anatomy: Every Day Is a Holiday (With You) (11/18) “Every Day Is a Holiday (With You)” – It’s Thanksgiving and while Meredith faces travel complications due to the weather, Nick steps in to help in more ways than one. Meanwhile, Richard and Bailey seek out emergency surgeries, and Amelia and Link reconnect on “Grey’s Anatomy,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

ABC Holiday Schedule 2021: ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Wonder Years’ Episodes & More

ABC is ready to celebrate “the most wonderful time of the year” with another jam-packed lineup of holiday programming. The annual competition series The Great Christmas Light Fight will return for another sparkling season (plus, it’s already snagged a Season 10 renewal for 2022!). Magician Adam Trent will bring holiday magic into everyday people’s lives in the new special The Magic Maker, while members of your favorite boy bands will join together to celebrate the season with A Very Boy Band Holiday. CMA Country Christmas returns for its 12th year with more must-see performances of classic holiday tunes by country music’s biggest stars.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Grey’s Anatomy Will Feature Much More Of One Doctor In Season 18

Grey’s Anatomy is making waves in Season 18 for the number of characters coming back to the show. After Season 17 saw the return of Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd and other fan favorites, the current season is sticking with the trend, bringing back multiple characters, including Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery. But not content to just rehash the past, the longtime ABC medical drama has added new characters to the mix as well. One of those who we haven’t seen much of yet is Dr. Michelle Lin, played by Lynn Chen. And her minor role on Grey's is about to change.
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy