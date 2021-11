BLOOMINGTON -- Tom Allen wasn't ready to make any declarations on Saturday about the future, near or distant, of Indiana's quarterback position. He was proud of the performance of freshman and former Lawrence North star Donaven McCulley in the Hoosiers' loss at Maryland in which McCulley threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns and was not intercepted. But he does still have two quarterbacks on the mend in Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle who have won significant games for the Hoosiers in the past. Though both are currently listed as redshirt juniors and in their fourth years of college, they each have two years of eligibility remaining after this season should they choose to use them with the 2020 season not counting against them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO