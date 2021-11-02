CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Voters in Syracuse talk schools, budgets as they head to the polls

By Arjun Menon
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite this election year being lower profile than the last, voters in Central New York still have a lot to think about. Cjala Surratt and her husband, Emad Rahim, came to the polls to help make change for their community. The mayoral election is the most...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Editorial cartoons for Nov. 7, 2021: Republicans ascendant, Democrats in knots, climate conference

Tuesday’s election results gave Republicans a lift. In the Virginia governor’s race, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. President Joe Biden had won the state by double digits. In New Jersey, Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli is within one percentage point of incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat. A recount is expected.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Syracuse.com

GOP chair: Onondaga County voters put their faith in Republicans (Your Letters)

Nationwide, Republicans had a strong night on Tuesday. Here in Onondaga County, voters resoundingly re-elected Republican members of the county Legislature. A key takeaway locally is that Central New York voters emphatically denounced the negative campaign efforts employed by Democrats in their attempt to “Flip the Leg.” The Post Standard accurately characterized the effort as a “flop.”
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Elections
Syracuse, NY
Education
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse.com

Hochul rules out tax hikes on the wealthy

Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul ruled out raising taxes on the wealthy in the near future, arguing in remarks Thursday that New York relies on high-income earners to fund its spending programs. Hochul, an upstate moderate running for a first full term in 2022 against multiple left-flank challengers, said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Celebrate peace, not war. Commemorate Armistice Day (Your Letters)

I recently received in the mail a flashy postcard titled “Thanking Our Veterans, CNY Veterans Parade and Expo.” Prominently displayed are photos of marching soldiers, military tanks and youth saluting with, of course, a backdrop of the red, white and blue. The postcard announces that this expo will occur on Nov. 6 and that there will be marching bands, e.g., the West Point Drill Team, musical performances, e.g., the Fort Drum Rock Band, and it is hosted by Assemblyman William Magnarelli, D-Syracuse. What I find so distressing about this unabashed exhibition of militarism is the extent to which the military-industrial complex and the weapons industry have so successfully captured our imagination. They have convinced us that war and militarism are necessary and glorious. They have accomplished this cultural shift by insisting that we celebrate Veterans Day rather than Armistice Day. You should know that there is an alternative.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central New York#Syracuse University
Syracuse.com

Ithaca approves plan to decarbonize all of its buildings

Ithaca, N.Y. — In a major effort to fight climate change, Ithaca’s Common Council unanimously approved a plan on Wednesday to decarbonize all of the city’s buildings. It’s the first such initiative of its kind in the country and it will cut the city’s overall carbon footprint by about 40%, according to The Washington Post. The program will save about 160,000 tons of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to emissions from about 35,000 cars driven for one year.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
45K+
Followers
34K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy