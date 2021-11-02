Voters in Syracuse talk schools, budgets as they head to the polls

I recently received in the mail a flashy postcard titled “Thanking Our Veterans, CNY Veterans Parade and Expo.” Prominently displayed are photos of marching soldiers, military tanks and youth saluting with, of course, a backdrop of the red, white and blue. The postcard announces that this expo will occur on Nov. 6 and that there will be marching bands, e.g., the West Point Drill Team, musical performances, e.g., the Fort Drum Rock Band, and it is hosted by Assemblyman William Magnarelli, D-Syracuse. What I find so distressing about this unabashed exhibition of militarism is the extent to which the military-industrial complex and the weapons industry have so successfully captured our imagination. They have convinced us that war and militarism are necessary and glorious. They have accomplished this cultural shift by insisting that we celebrate Veterans Day rather than Armistice Day. You should know that there is an alternative.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO