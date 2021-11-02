Florida Education Champions launches TV ad urging gambling petition signatures

Putting a question on the ballot asking if voters want to legalize sports betting could provide a path to banning illegal slot machines in Missouri, a top state senator said. Senate President Dave Schatz, a Sullivan Republican, told the Post-Dispatch that the push by professional sports teams in St. Louis and Kansas City to bring sports betting to Missouri could eliminate one of the roadblocks that has stymied his effort to ban the machines, which have become commonplace in gas stations and liquor stores.

