Florida Education Champions launches TV ad urging gambling petition signatures

By Editorial policy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe political committee seeking to expand the state’s new sports betting authorization beyond the Seminole Tribe of Florida is launching a television...

Sports betting push by pro teams in Missouri could help in fight illegal slot machines, Senate president says

Putting a question on the ballot asking if voters want to legalize sports betting could provide a path to banning illegal slot machines in Missouri, a top state senator said. Senate President Dave Schatz, a Sullivan Republican, told the Post-Dispatch that the push by professional sports teams in St. Louis and Kansas City to bring sports betting to Missouri could eliminate one of the roadblocks that has stymied his effort to ban the machines, which have become commonplace in gas stations and liquor stores.
MISSOURI STATE
Gov. DeSantis announces Florida’s legal challenge to OSHA vaccine mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis formally announced Thursday that Florida will present a legal challenge to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s order mandating companies with more than 100 employees require vaccinations for their workers. “The state of Florida will be joining with Georgia and Alabama as well as...
FLORIDA STATE
Gambling ads become the new normal for American sports

The gambling industry’s deluge of sports-betting ads and free-money offers on television, radio and online, is beginning to concern regulators. Online gambling operators, such as DraftKings Inc. and FanDuel Group, are spending hundreds of millions of dollars, and large shares of their revenues, on marketing, putting sports wagering in front of the American consumer. The push includes celebrity-filled TV commercials, advertising on billboards and podcasts, and sponsorships such as a DraftKings logo superimposed on the pitcher’s mound of a Major League Baseball broadcast.
GAMBLING
How Online Gambling Became One Of Radio’s Top Ad Categories.

Once a small vertical confined to a handful of markets, legal sports betting has mushroomed into a major ad category for radio with an upward trajectory forecast to spike even higher next year. Online betting brands invested $13.8 million in broadcast radio in the first five months of 2021, according to Kantar, with the lion’s share coming from DraftKings, which plowed $11.7 million into the medium.
GAMBLING
West Chicago reverses citywide ban on video gambling

West Chicago has overturned its 2010 ban on video gambling. With a 9-to-5 vote on Monday, the city council passed two ordinances: One regulates video gambling within West Chicago, while the other amends city liquor codes for the licensing of video gambling establishments. An earlier repeal vote was tabled two...
WEST CHICAGO, IL
Florida lawmakers pitch expansion of addictive gambling prevention program

Florida may soon double down on a state-funded gambling prevention program under new legislation proposed Monday. The bill (HB 405) would expand the promotion of Florida’s (888)-ADMIT-IT Helpline to all 67 counties. Helpline advertising is presently limited to Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The measure would also cut a slice of revenue from Florida Lottery ticket sales and redirect those dollars toward the Compulsive and Addictive Gambling Prevention Program.
FLORIDA STATE
OPINION: Florida Seminole gambling compact reinforces a monopoly

The U.S. Department of the Interior took no action to approve or disapprove a gaming compact between the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the State of Florida, according to an Aug. 6 letter. As a result, the tribe gained exclusive rights to casino gaming and sports betting as initially approved by the Florida legislature on May 19.
FLORIDA STATE
Garrett Soldano launches 1st TV ads of GOP race for Michigan governor

Lansing — Garrett Soldano, a conservative chiropractor from Mattawan, will air the first TV ad of the 2022 Republican primary race for governor over the weekend during the football game between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. Ten months ahead of the primary vote, the strategy is an...
MICHIGAN STATE
New Jersey voters reject expansion of sports betting to in-state college games, approve charitable gaming amendment

Here are the unofficial results of two statewide public questions that were on the ballot in New Jersey’s general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2. One question asks whether sports betting should be expanded to include all college sports events, including those involving New Jersey teams, and the other question asks whether organizations should be allowed to use proceeds from games of chance, such as raffles, to support their organization.
GAMBLING
Illinois: Bill allows for online registration and betting on state teams

A gambling analyst said Illinois is on a fast track to leading the nation in gambling revenue with the passing of new measures by lawmakers. A bill headed to the governor’s desk would set a March 5 deadline for the Illinois Gaming Board to allow sports betters to register online. Under the existing law, the in-person registration requirement would be lifted when the Illinois Gaming Board issues the first of three online-only sportsbook licenses created by the 2019 law.
ILLINOIS STATE

