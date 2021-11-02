12, 13-year-old boys arrested in connection with teen’s shooting death in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Two boys, ages 12 and 13, were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Maple Heights on Monday.

According to a police report, witnesses in the area said they saw multiple boys fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Maple Heights police were able to locate the suspects in a nearby home. The two boys were detained during further investigation.

On Tuesday, they were taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with this homicide. Charges are pending.

This investigation is still on going and anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or email them here .

