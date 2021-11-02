CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Heights, OH

12, 13-year-old boys arrested in connection with teen’s shooting death in Maple Heights

By Cris Belle
 5 days ago

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Two boys, ages 12 and 13, were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Maple Heights on Monday.

According to a police report, witnesses in the area said they saw multiple boys fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Maple Heights police were able to locate the suspects in a nearby home. The two boys were detained during further investigation.

On Tuesday, they were taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with this homicide. Charges are pending.

This investigation is still on going and anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or email them here .

Comments / 10

CLE
4d ago

Wtf is going on with black families. Why are kids that age even having a gun. Where are the parents of these kids?? The black culture is like cancer to this country !!

Reply(1)
3
Savannah Smo
5d ago

They did a crime. They should be tried just as an adult should be. This is truly sad.

Reply
6
Bill Johnson
4d ago

Charge the parents just like the boys. This sh!t would stop if the parents were charged along with the boys. Lock them all up

Reply
2
 

