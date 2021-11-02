CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Ultra-low dose rituximab controls disease activity for most rheumatoid arthritis patients in new study

By American College of Rheumatology
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that in one study, the majority of rheumatoid arthritis patients on an ultra-low dose of the drug rituximab maintained low disease activity for up to four years, and rarely needed to switch to other biologic...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Risk of Developing Dementia Increases If You Have This Blood Type

One very sad aspect about dementia is that many people who have it never get diagnosed with the disease. This happens due to reasons like avoiding medical guidance because of different biases. Roughly 60% of people living with dementia inhabit low and middle-income countries, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International. Whether...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

10 Unusual Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis

When you think of rheumatoid arthritis, you usually think of things like swollen, painful joints. But there’s a lot more to rheumatoid arthritis — and some of it may surprise you. In this article, we take a look at some of the more unusual symptoms that can be associated with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Disease#Ultra#Rituximab#Ra#Msc
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Cholesterol medication associated with reduced risk of COVID-19 deaths, study says

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- Cholesterol medication has been linked to reduced risk of death from COVID-19, according to a new, large-population study. Statins are often prescribed by doctors to help lower cholesterol levels in the blood and can help prevent cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and stroke. "Our results suggest that statin treatment can have a moderate prophylactic effect on COVID-19 mortality," Rita Bergqvist, medical student at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and co-author of the study, said in a news release.
PUBLIC HEALTH
belmarrahealth.com

Study Finds Link between Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) And Sleep

As more studies are conducted, mounting evidence is showing a relationship between peripheral artery disease (PAD) and sleep. PAD is often caused by atherosclerosis, which is when there’s a buildup of fats and other debris from the bloodstream in the arteries. The symptoms of peripheral artery disease (PAD) can range...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Knowridge Science Report

Vaccines may not prevent severe COVID-19 in these people

In a new study from Regenstrief Institute, researchers found that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at protecting against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in people who are immunocompromised. In general, immunocompromised individuals are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes. These findings indicate that while two-doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are beneficial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Diabetes drug slows kidney function decline

Clinical trial data reveal that dapagliflozin— a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor prescribed to treat diabetes—reduces the rate of kidney function decline in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2021 November 4–November 7. The DAPA-CKD trial randomized 4,304 participants with CKD to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Once-Daily Tablets for Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

In a clinical study of healthy adults, Dyanavel XR tablets were deemed to be bioequivalent to amphetamine extended-release oral suspension in patients with ADHD. The FDA has approved amphetamine (Dyanavel XR, Tris Pharma) extended-release once daily tablet, for the treatment of individuals 6 years of age or older with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Has a treatment for Alzheimer's been sitting on pharmacy shelves for decades? Scientists have two possible candidates

Two drugs approved decades ago not only counteract brain damage caused by Alzheimer's disease in animal models, the same therapeutic combination may also improve cognition. Sounds like a slam dunk in terms of a cure—but not yet. Researchers currently are concentrating on animal studies amid implications that remain explosive: If a surprising drug combination continues to destroy a key feature of the disease, then an effective treatment for Alzheimer's may have been hiding for decades in plain sight.
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Study compares bypass, stenting for patients with severe heart disease

(HealthDay)—Bypass surgery is slightly better overall than stenting to open blocked arteries in people with severe coronary artery disease, new research shows. But decisions may still need to be made on a case-by-case basis: Stenting appeared more beneficial in some patients, particularly if they didn't have complex disease. The findings...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

New Treatment Strategies for Severe COVID-19 and Long COVID From Rheumatoid Arthritis Investigation

Commonalities found between COVID-19 and Rheumatoid Arthritis could help development of new treatment strategies for Long Covid. The observations from the study – published in JCI Insight and led by the University of Glasgow’s Research into Inflammatory Arthritis Centre (RACE) in collaboration with the Fondazione A.Gemelli IRCCS in Italy – could help development of new treatment strategies for severe COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 syndrome, or Long Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Oral pill as safe, efficacious as conventional treatment for anemia in patients with kidney disease

Anemia is a common and sometimes debilitating problem among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Anemia can occur when the kidneys become damaged, limiting the production of erythropoietin (EPO)—a hormone that signals to the body to make red blood cells. Currently, patients with CKD and anemia are treated with erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESAs), which must be given via subcutaneous injection or as part of dialysis. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital examined hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitors (HIF PH inhibitors), a new class of drug that can be given orally to treat anemia. The ASCEND trials, sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), tested one of these compounds, daprodustat, in patients with CKD on dialysis and in patients with CKD not on dialysis, and compared the oral medication's safety and efficacy to conventional treatment. In two studies published in The New England Journal of Medicine and in a simultaneous presentation at the American Society for Nephrology Kidney Week, they offered data indicating that daprodustat was as safe and efficacious as ESAs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy