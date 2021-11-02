CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

WME Signs 'The Points Guy': Travel Czar Brian Kelly to Expand to Books, Podcasts, TV (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Kelly, the man behind the travel website the Points Guy, has signed with WME for representation. Considered the leading voice in loyalty programs, points, miles, credit cards and travel, Kelly has been a quiet but formidable voice in the sector since founding his website in 2010. He currently reaches more...

www.lmtonline.com

ComicBook

Fanaddicts Announce New Dexter Podcast Series, Michael C. Hall to Guest (Exclusive)

Roddenberry Entertainment has announced that their Fanaddicts podcast is set to start an all-new series this week with Fanaddicts: The Dexter Episodes, and their first guest will be the man himself, series star Michael C. Hall. David Magidoff, who will appear in the upcoming Dexter: New Blood, will co-host the new podcast series with Clare Kramer with new episodes set to recap each episode of the Showtime revival series along with an interview of someone in the cast. Hall, who returns to the part eight years after the series concluded, can be heard in the clip above talking about his personal obsession....Chip Gaines of HGTV. New episodes of Fanaddicts: The Dexter Episodes will debut Mondays at 12:01 AM PT starting this week.
TV SERIES
SFGate

WME Promotes Sheri Linzell to Head of Scripted TV Business Affairs

Sheri Linzell has been promoted to head of scripted television business affairs at WME, Variety has learned. “Sheri Linzell is an excellent executive in every sense – she’s personable, deeply thoughtful and a true teammate who commands the respect of her colleagues, our agent population, and buyer-side counterparts alike,” said Dan Limerick, chief operating officer of WME.
BUSINESS
Variety

WME Signs ‘Hunting Ghislane’ Podcast Producer Chalk & Blade, Jason Phipps Joins as Head of Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Chalk & Blade, the London-based production company behind the hit “Hunting Ghislane” podcast, which is soon to become a TV drama, has signed with talent agency WME. In addition, Jason Phipps is joining the as head of content and development. Phipps’ work includes hit series “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” which is being adapted for TV, investigative piece “Where is George Gibney?” and the drama “The Cipher” starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo. Phipps’ commission, “I’m Not a Monster,” made in collaboration with PBS Frontline, won the Edward R. Murrow award, as well as a Podcast Academy Award for Best Documentary...
BUSINESS
Register Citizen

'Crime Junkie' Host Ashley Flowers Inks Exclusive SiriusXM Deal for Ads, Content Development (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, Ashley Flowers and Audiochuck (“Crime Junkie”) ink an advertising and content deal with SiriusXM; Slate’s “Slow Burn” returns next month with an examination of the L.A. riots; NBA star Fred VanVleet sets the launch of his interview podcast; and more. DEALS. Media and podcast company...
TV & VIDEOS
GreenwichTime

WME Signs Grammy Winner and TV Composer Keb' Mo'

A prolific singer-songwriter and guitarist, born Kevin Roosevelt Moore, he’s also carved out a significant resume in composing for the screen. His credits include “Mike and Molly,” “Memphis Beat,” “B Positive” and “Martha Stewart Living.” Keb’ Mo’ has also appeared as himself in work like Martin Scorsese’s “The Blues,” Aaron Sorkin’s “The West Wing” and the iconic children’s series “Sesame Street.”
CELEBRITIES
New Haven Register

Define American Releases Best Practices Guide on Immigrant Representation in Film and TV (EXCLUSIVE)

The guide is aimed at individual content creators, as well as production companies and studios at large, and it features detailed descriptions, definitions, historical timelines and dates, and other resources about specific communities. There is an emphasis on such still-evolving topics as DACA and, in partnership with Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and International Refugee Assistance Project, global climate displacement.
IMMIGRATION
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Iger Quietly Working on New Book (Exclusive)

With Bob Iger’s Disney contract expiring Jan. 1, all eyes are on the executive chairman’s next move. Among the wide range of possibilities is writing a follow-up to his memoir, The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned From 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Iger has been quietly working on a follow-up to his book, which hit The New York Times best-seller list upon its release in September 2019; he apparently has plenty of material to continue on another Ride. “I’m certainly hoping there will be another one,” says Iger’s powerhouse book agent,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas’ Honest Admission

Bob Costas has one of the best resumes in sports broadcasting history, but that resume almost looked a lot different. The legendary NBC broadcaster appeared on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast this week. Costas, who’s called some of the most-notable sporting events in history, revealed that he nearly went down a different path.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Nicholas Turturro Really Left

Many of television’s most popular crime dramas center around the partnerships between officers. These shows often center around highlighting bonds that are formed between officers while they work to solve some sensational crimes. However, the hit CBS police procedural Blue Bloods takes a different approach to this formula. The popular series has found its niche within the genre. The series did this by centering around one particular family of New York City officers, the Reagans.
TV SERIES
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

From Kanye West to Beyoncé, every state’s richest celebrity revealed

It comes as no surprise that many American athletes, singers, actors, business people, and others in the entertainment industry across the country are, well, multi-millionaires.What you may not have considered is who the most financially successful person from each state has turned out to be.Recent data mapped out by StatsPanda on Instagram now shows who is the wealthiest public figure from each US state.According to recent data published by StatsPanda on Instagram, there are many faces that we would expect to be the most affluent in certain states ... along with some unexpected ones. ...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

You Probably Won’t Be Seeing A Released WWE Star For A Long Time

That’s a serious problem. This week’s WWE releases shook up the company all over again and there are a lot of wrestlers now getting ready to look for work. That is not the kind of thing that a lot of people expected to happen and it can have some pretty rough ramifications on several wrestlers. It turns out that one of them has a unique problem to deal with after being released.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
Deadline

Despite Global Box Office Glory & $71M Domestic Debut, Why ‘Eternals’ Is A Wake-Up Call For MCU; Sizing Up ‘Red Notice’ Box Office

Sunday AM: Disney was able to keep Eternals intact throughout the weekend hitting a $71M opening amid mediocre audience exits, and the worst reviews of all-time for an MCU title. But know that when this film first landed on tracking four weeks ago, many had it in the $80M-$85M three-day range. Of those attending in the U.S., 46% told Screen Engine/Comscore’s PostTrak that they went to Eternals because it’s part of a franchise they love, while 44% said the genre/type of movie, 32% the storyline and 28% because of the ensemble cast. All in worldwide, Eternals counts $161.7M. That’s the 2nd best opening for a...
MOVIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Why casting Sofia Vergara to play drug queenpin Griselda Blanco amounts to "whitewashing"

"White Hollywood execs (so basically, nearly all Hollywood execs) need to understand once and for goddamned all that Latine is not a race, and that a sexy tan, accent and brown eyes don’t make you a Person and Latine of Color," says Alberto Cox Délano. "Latin American whiteness originates from a different matrix and implies a whole other level of racialized privilege. That’s something everyone in Latin America, especially if you’re white, will learn through microaggressions and osmosis, regardless if you were raised in a progressive household or in an Opus Dei private school. I needed the Maddowing before to explain why the announcement that Sofía Vergara will play Griselda Blanco in a Netflix miniseries isn’t just a case of the miscast, it is a case of whitewashing. Because Sofía Vergara is a white Latina woman, one of the most accomplished, certainly, but white. Raised in a cattle-ranching family, which in Latin America, means well-off and white. Griselda Blanco was born into poverty, a brown Colombian woman. It’s important you understand that throughout Latin America, poverty is heavily if not overwhelmingly racialized. But regardless of where each of these women was born and raised, the important thing is Latino actors of Color, which represent the vast majority of the population, have been systematically erased from the film and TV industry in Latin America. Look at any Telenovela. That is also the case in the US Industry, however, for reasons I don’t think I can explain correctly. Latina actresses of Color have managed to reach levels of stardom in Hollywood that would’ve been impossible in Telemundo/Univisión-land. That makes this case of whitewashing doubly egregious because there are plenty of Latinas of Color in Hollywood or transitioning into that market that would’ve been much more suitable to play Griselda Blanco, a meaty role."
MOVIES

