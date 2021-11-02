CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GDEcD Georgia Center of Innovation Launches New Website Following Record Year

By AllOnGeorgia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a year of record impact on Georgia businesses, the Georgia Center of Innovation, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), has refined its branding through the launch of new website assets to ensure that Georgia businesses of all sizes understand the Center’s services and benefits. In...

Georgia School Superintendent Woods Honored with National FFA Award

State School Superintendent Richard Woods was honored recently with the Honorary American FFA Degree by the National FFA Organization. According to National FFA, this award is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment. The Honorary American FFA Degree is an opportunity to recognize those who have gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturalists.
Georgia Dept of Ed Establishes New Military Student and Family Specialist Position

State School Superintendent Richard Woods is establishing a new Military Student and Family Specialist position within the Georgia Department of Education. The Military Student and Family Specialist will support military families as they transition in and out of Georgia schools, assist schools and districts that serve military students, and work to ensure the statewide education system addresses the needs of military students and families and helps them overcome barriers caused by frequent moves and deployments.
Georgia Department of Education’s 2022 Legislative Priorities

The Georgia Department of Education has announced its 2022 legislative priorities – key public-education issues that will guide State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ interactions with lawmakers in the upcoming regular session. “Our legislative priorities are aligned with the greater vision of creating a public education system that is student-focused and...
Food Lion Unveils New Shopping Experience with $127 Million Investment in Stores Across 6 States

More Than 1,800 New Associates Hired in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Food Lion has completed remodeling 87 stores across Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, offering neighbors an expanded variety of new products and services and an easier shopping experience, all at the same everyday low prices. The list of 87 remodeled stores can be found here.
Georgia DPS Purchases 1,300 Automated External Defibrillators for Patrol Vehicles

The Department of Public Safety announced last week that 1,300 Automated External Defibrillators (AED) were purchased by the department for all patrol vehicles. Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety recently authorized the purchase of 1,300 AED machines to be issued to every sworn member of the department and carried in their patrol vehicle. Now, every Georgia state trooper, motor carrier compliance officer, and capitol police officer will have the life saving device at their fingertips. “Having the AEDs in every patrol vehicle around the state will allow us to continue to serve and protect all of the citizens and visitors of Georgia,” stated Colonel Wright. “Response time is crucial when saving the life of a cardiac-arrest victim and having these devices while on patrol will greatly increase the odds of saving a life,” Colonel Wright added.
GSU: Another Record Freshman Class Leads to Fall Enrollment Increase

New numbers released by the University System of Georgia (USG) show another record-breaking class of newly enrolled first-year students for fall of 2021, helping lead to a second year in a row overall enrollment increase for Georgia Southern University. Georgia Southern was just one of five institutions to record an enrollment increase this year within the USG.
USG: Finalist Named for the East Georgia State College Presidency

Board of Regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra and University System of Georgia (USG) Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney have announced Dr. David Schecter as the sole finalist for president of East Georgia State College. “Dr. David Schecter is well prepared to lead, and his experience and passion make him the ideal candidate...
