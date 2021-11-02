GDEcD Georgia Center of Innovation Launches New Website Following Record Year

The Department of Public Safety announced last week that 1,300 Automated External Defibrillators (AED) were purchased by the department for all patrol vehicles. Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety recently authorized the purchase of 1,300 AED machines to be issued to every sworn member of the department and carried in their patrol vehicle. Now, every Georgia state trooper, motor carrier compliance officer, and capitol police officer will have the life saving device at their fingertips. “Having the AEDs in every patrol vehicle around the state will allow us to continue to serve and protect all of the citizens and visitors of Georgia,” stated Colonel Wright. “Response time is crucial when saving the life of a cardiac-arrest victim and having these devices while on patrol will greatly increase the odds of saving a life,” Colonel Wright added.

