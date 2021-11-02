CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. Senate candidate Sean Parnell's wife testified that he choked her and hit their children

By Jonathan Tamari The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
 6 days ago

BUTLER, Pa. — The estranged wife of Republican Senate candidate Sean Parnell testified under oath Monday that he choked her until she bit him to escape, that he hit their young children, and that he lashed out at her with obscenities and insults. In tearful testimony, Laurie Snell told...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sean Parnell's estranged wife testifies that he had 9-month affair during their marriage

This story will be updated. The estranged wife of U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell testified in court Monday that he had an affair for nine months during their marriage. Testifying in the second day of their child custody hearing, Laurie Snell said the woman who Mr. Parnell had an affair with — now his girlfriend of 3½ years — would routinely videotape her at her children’s hockey games and practices and when she dropped off the kids for custody days.
