Richard Nicholson, 62, of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, caught a 9-pound walleye from the Youghiogheny River near his home Thursday. He was elated with the 27-inch, 9-pounder, until it was displaced by a new catch just hours later: a walleye twice that size. If accepted by the state, the fish will become a new Pennsylvania record for the species, edging out the standing record from four decades ago by nearly half a pound, according to the Erie Times-News.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO