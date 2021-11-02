CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Jojo Siwa Admits It Was So ‘Scary’ Nearly Being Eliminated On ‘DWTS’ After Getting Top Scores

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3La7l6_0ckPRQNd00
63 Photos.

Jojo Siwa found herself in the bottom two and at risk of being eliminated at the end of Queen Night on ‘DWTS.’ Jojo admitted the shocking results were ‘scary’ and opened up about where her confidence stands now.

Queen Night on Dancing WIth the Stars ended with a total shocker. Frontrunner Jojo Siwa ended up in the bottom two and in danger of elimination with The Miz. In the end, the judges chose to save Jojo and Jenna Johnson. Jojo spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, about that near-elimination.

“It was scary,” Jojo admitted. Jenna said it was “terrible being in the bottom two with The Miz.” They both recognized the importance of voting. “I also think maybe people think that because we have the last three weeks gotten really high scores that we’ll just sail by, and that’s not the case clearly tonight,” Jenna also noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1HgE_0ckPRQNd00
Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson in the bottom two with The Miz and Witney Carson. (ABC)

Jojo said she’s “just grateful that we weren’t the ones going home because I’ve also seen that where there’s a shocking elimination where somebody that you thought was going to the finals ends up going home.” Jojo and Jenna are not letting the near-elimination get them down going into Janet Jackson Week. “This is great, though. I feel like both of us love a challenge, and I think if anything this is going to motivate us for next week,” Jenna told reporters.

Jenna has been the perfect partner for Jojo, and the DWTS pair has already gotten perfect scores this season. While working with Jenna, Jojo has learned so much about herself. “I’ve learned a lot about being happy,” Jojo said. “I’ve learned a lot about just yesterday and the day before, not second-guessing myself and being on eggshells. I learned how stressed I get when I think Jen’s mad at me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0PHO_0ckPRQNd00
Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson on Queen Night. (ABC)

Jenna noted, “I am never mad at her.” To which Jojo replied, “But I got really stressed that you were! That made my day go even further downhill. I learned a lot about my mind and it is growing and it’s changing, and I think the biggest way that it has is I have become more open-minded about myself. I’ve always been open-minded about others, but I think I’ve been close-minded with myself, and I think it’s cool that I’m finally a little open-minded.” Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Admits She’s Been ‘Inspired To Push Herself’ Since Making History With JoJo Siwa

Who run the world? Girls! Jenna Johnson spoke to HL about breaking barriers as the first same-sex partnership on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’. This season, Dancing With The Stars made history with the inclusion of the first same-sex dance partnership in the 30 seasons of the show. Season 29 runner-up Jenna Johnson was paired up with beloved YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. In speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Jenna revealed that she said yes to partnering with another woman “without hesitation,” but in the days that followed, “a ton of pressure set in.” “I was so honored but I felt a ton of pressure, because I just knew how much could go into this and how many eyes were going to be watching. And, because it is new and it is different and it is a little bit scary for some people. But the second I met JoJo, all of those fears went away,” Jenna admitted. “She is just so open and willing to do whatever whenever. She just was like a dream student for me.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Recap: A Shocking Double Elimination Leaves One Celeb In Tears

Disney Villains Night ended with a heartbreaking double elimination. After the best performances yet, two celebrities were sent home on the October 12 episode of ‘DWTS.’. Tyra Banks, dressed up as a fierce Maleficent, announces right at the top of the show that there will be a double elimination at the end of Disney Villains Night. After no one was eliminated on Disney Heroes Night, DWTS will bid farewell to two celebs by the end of the night.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa & Girlfriend Kylie Prew Split After Less Than 1 Year Of Dating

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have called it quits, according to a new report. The two reportedly broke up two weeks ago. The rumors were true — JoJo Siwa is single again. The Dance Moms alum, 18, and girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up after less than a year of dating, Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, Oct. 20. “JoJo and Kylie did break up,” a source told the outlet, adding that some Dancing With the Stars cast “are aware about the breakup.” The source said that the break up occurred two weeks ago.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Jojo
Person
Miz
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jenna Johnson
Person
The Miz
Mix 95.7FM

Olivia Jade Addresses Rumor That She’s ‘Hooking Up’ With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Star

Olivia Jade set social media straight after a rumor circulated that she was hooking up with a fellow Dancing With the Stars co-star. On Saturday (Oct. 16), the social media influencer addressed the rumor on TikTok. "Clearing this one up real quick before this goes any further," Jade captioned her post, sharing a video revealing where the rumor stemmed from.
THEATER & DANCE
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Jenna Johnson Reacts To Rumors That Olivia Jade Is Hooking Up With Her Husband Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars is firing on all cylinders. During the most recent horror-themed episode, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore was eliminated. I was horrified- Kenya seemed fine with the judges’ decision. Influencer Olivia Jade has created quite a stir in the ballroom, and not just because of her dancing. […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Jenna Johnson Reacts To Rumors That Olivia Jade Is Hooking Up With Her Husband Val Chmerkovskiy appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks' Mic Completely Muted in Embarrassing Mix-Up

Dancing With The Stars' "Queen Night" episode had a couple of bumps, including a really embarrassing moment for the sound team and host Tyra Banks. After coming back from a commercial break, Banks' microphone was muted, so her introduction to the third and final group dance to "We Are the Champions" was not heard at all. The night featured all duos dancing to songs by the band Queen.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars' Latest Elimination Raises Interesting Questions About Olivia Jade

Warning! The following contains spoilers from Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 episode “Week 5: Grease Night.” Read at your own risk!. Dancing with the Stars Season 30 threw a real curveball during the elimination phase this week, as two truly unexpected celebrity contestants found themselves in the Bottom 2. The judges voted whether Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko would remain in the competition or Olivia Jade and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The votes were so close that it came down to judge Len Goodman breaking the tie as the head judge and giving Jade and Chmerkovskiy another week to fight. The two will stay in the game, but the fact it was so close raises some interesting questions about Jade’s future in Season 30.
TV SHOWS
Parade

It's Time to Relay! Who Went Home on Dancing With the Stars Tonight?

After leaving Disney and horror in their wake, the remaining couples on Dancing with the Stars season 30 did their best Freddie Mercury impression, as they danced to the music of Queen. And after a night full of routines–and a three-team dance relay–the results came in, leaving one team out of the running to sing “We Are the Champions” at the end of the month.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's sweet relationship on DWTS revealed

JoJo Siwa and her dance partner, Jenna Johnson, are making history as the first same-sex couple on the American version of DWTS, but how did they end up as a couple?. It's been quite the journey for the Nickelodeon star who only came out as gay earlier this year when she went public with her relationship with girlfriend, Kylie Prew.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'DWTS' Pro Appears to Crawl Behind Tyra Banks and Viewers Go Wild

The latest episode of Dancing With the Stars proved to be quite the exciting one, as it was full of villainous routines, high scores, and a shocking double elimination. Although, there was a moment in particular that occurred midway through the episode that had many viewers doing a double-take. As Tyra Banks spoke to the camera, a man could be seen crawling across the stage towards the judges' panel. It didn't take long for fans to flock to Twitter to share their take on the fun live TV moment.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Derek Hough Was 'Pretty Surprised' By One Celebrity Dancer (Exclusive)

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough thinks it's "anybody's game" when it comes to walking away with the Season 30 Mirrorball Trophy, but he has been particularly surprised at one celebrity dancer's prowess on the dance floor. Talking with PopCulture.com ahead of Monday's episode of the ABC dance competition, Hough revealed that while YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli "wasn't on the radar" for him pre-season, he's been pleasantly surprised by her dances with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
96K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy