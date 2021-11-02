Straight 7s drawn for 1st time in S.C. Education Lottery history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Straight 7s were drawn for the first time in South Carolina Education Lottery history.
At lunchtime Tuesday, straight 7s were drawn for the Pick 4 ticket players. According to officials, there were 1,400 winning tickets.
Depending on the price paid for the ticket, the winners took home either $2,500 or $5,000 per play.
Officials said lucky 7s resulted in a record prize payout of more than $3.5 million for the Pick 4 plus FIREBALL game and produced six times the number of winners compared to the previous days draw.
