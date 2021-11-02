Dechert, MoFo partners take IP practices to Fenwick

(Reuters) - Fenwick & West said Tuesday that it has added a former Dechert partner in New York and a longtime Morrison & Foerster partner in San Francisco to expand its complex transactional and commercial intellectual property capabilities.

Partners Carl Morales and Rufus Pichler are joining Fenwick in New York and San Francisco, respectively. Morales practiced for nearly a decade at Dechert, becoming a partner in 2017. Pichler spent more than two decades at its Bay Area rival Morrison & Foerster.

"Carl's deep specialization in small molecule drug patents fills a long-standing need for our patent group. Rufus's remarkable versatility with technologies and complex transactions is a tremendous addition to our technology transactions team and great value to our clients," Fenwick IP practice chair Rajiv Patel said in a statement.

Morales, who holds a Ph.D. in synthetic organic chemistry from Harvard University, represented Royalty Pharma Plc in a number of the company's acquisitions, according to Dechert's website. Rufus' clients have included Astellas Pharma Inc, Bayer AG, Fujitsu Ltd, Intel Corp, Novartis AG, Panasonic Corp and SoftBank Group Corp.

The two partners are joining Fenwick's IP practice, which has about 141 attorneys across its offices, according to the firm's website. The Silicon Valley-founded firm said it added 10 new partners this year, including former Morgan Lewis & Bockius life sciences partner Key Shin, who like Pichler also joined its IP group's technology transactions team in San Francisco.

The firm in August entered the D.C. market after adding antitrust and trade regulation partners there from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, Dechert and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Representatives for Dechert and Morrison & Foerster each said their firms wished the departing lawyers well.