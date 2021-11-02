CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dechert, MoFo partners take IP practices to Fenwick

By Xiumei Dong
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLf7E_0ckPR1dx00

(Reuters) - Fenwick & West said Tuesday that it has added a former Dechert partner in New York and a longtime Morrison & Foerster partner in San Francisco to expand its complex transactional and commercial intellectual property capabilities.

Partners Carl Morales and Rufus Pichler are joining Fenwick in New York and San Francisco, respectively. Morales practiced for nearly a decade at Dechert, becoming a partner in 2017. Pichler spent more than two decades at its Bay Area rival Morrison & Foerster.

"Carl's deep specialization in small molecule drug patents fills a long-standing need for our patent group. Rufus's remarkable versatility with technologies and complex transactions is a tremendous addition to our technology transactions team and great value to our clients," Fenwick IP practice chair Rajiv Patel said in a statement.

Morales, who holds a Ph.D. in synthetic organic chemistry from Harvard University, represented Royalty Pharma Plc in a number of the company's acquisitions, according to Dechert's website. Rufus' clients have included Astellas Pharma Inc, Bayer AG, Fujitsu Ltd, Intel Corp, Novartis AG, Panasonic Corp and SoftBank Group Corp.

The two partners are joining Fenwick's IP practice, which has about 141 attorneys across its offices, according to the firm's website. The Silicon Valley-founded firm said it added 10 new partners this year, including former Morgan Lewis & Bockius life sciences partner Key Shin, who like Pichler also joined its IP group's technology transactions team in San Francisco.

The firm in August entered the D.C. market after adding antitrust and trade regulation partners there from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, Dechert and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Representatives for Dechert and Morrison & Foerster each said their firms wished the departing lawyers well.

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Winston & Strawn IP Partner Reports Nearly $5 Million Partnership Share

Kathi Vidal reported earning more than $4.8 million from her role as managing partner of Winston & Strawn's office in Silicon Valley. Vidal was nominated to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in the Commerce Department. Vidal has been a leading voice on IP issues and patent law. Winston...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Fenwick Adds IP Partners in San Francisco, New York

Carl Morales is a Harvard Ph.D in chemistry, and brings experience in prosecuting small-molecule patents... Rufus Pichler has 20 years of experience across a wide range of technology transactions. Fenwick says these are the ninth and tenth new partners it has added this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Law.com

Reed Smith Grows Dubai Practice With Disputes Partner Hire

Reed Smith has added a sanctions specialist from Stephenson Harwood to its energy and natural resources group in Dubai. James Willn has over 14 years’ experience, and led the MENA construction practice of his former firm, where he spent a decade. He advises a broad range of clients within the offshore oil, gas, construction, energy and maritime industries, on the formation of international contracts and resolution of disputes, according to the firm’s statement.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Perkins Coie Hires Silicon Valley Lowenstein Sandler Partner to Expand Emerging Companies Practice in Austin

Lowenstein Sandler partner Valeska Pederson Hintz joined Perkins Coie as a partner in Austin, where she recently moved from Silicon Valley. After 14 years in Silicon Valley, Lowenstein Sandler partner Valeska Pederson Hintz has returned to her Austin hometown and joined Perkins Coie as a partner in the firm’s emerging companies and venture capital practice.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ip Group#Novartis Ag#Softbank Group#Ip#Harvard University#Royalty Pharma Plc#Astellas Pharma Inc#Bayer Ag#Fujitsu Ltd#Intel Corp#Panasonic Corp#Softbank Group Corp#Morgan Lewis Bockius
Reuters

Bryan Cave grows its practice in Paris with new M&A partner hire

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has hired corporate mergers & acquisitions partner Frédéric Jungels in its Paris office from Allen & Overy. The firm announced Jungel's hire Friday, and said his addition will help boost Bryan Cave's mid-market M&A practice, "a key strand" of the 1,400-lawyer firm's overall strategy.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Shearman Take Paris Partner Quartet From DLA Piper

Shearman & Sterling has plucked a four-partner team from DLA Piper’s Paris base, including its co-managing partner, replenishing its European ranks after several notable exits. Xavier Norlain, DLA Piper’s co-managing partner in France, has left the firm alongside fellow partners Jeremy Scemama, Maud Manon and Matthieu Lampel, according to a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

King & Spalding nabs Jones Day partner for human capital practice

(Reuters) - King & Spalding has added Robert Marshall II, an executive compensation and employee benefits lawyer from Jones Day, to its global human capital and compliance (GHCC) team, the firm announced Wednesday. London-based Marshall will advise clients on a range of issues from securities compliance and disclosure, to tax...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bounteous Recognized as Acquia Global Partner and One of the First Acquia Practice Certified Partners

Leading agency delivering transformative digital experiences on the Acquia Digital Experience Platform. Bounteous, a leading insights-driven digital experience consultancy, announced its elevated status as Acquia Global Partner and also received recognition as one of Acquia’s first Practice Certified Partners. Bounteous is being honored as a top-performing partner following a year of record growth and transformational digital experience implementations.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Norton Rose adds partner to capital markets practice from Dentons

Norton Rose Fulbright has expanded its capital markets team in London with derivatives and structured finance partner, Yusuf Battiwala, from Dentons. Battiwala counsels banks, corporates and funds and works on both conventional and Islamic finance matters involving all major financial asset classes, according to Norton Rose. At Dentons, he served...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

New Acquia Practice Certification Enables Customers to Select Partners With Exceptional Capabilities

Recognizes proven Acquia Open DXP, Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud expertise. Acquia, the open digital experience company, today launched the Acquia Practice Certification program. Acquia Practice Certification signifies proven technical and implementation expertise, helping customers identify partners who have extensive track records of success with Acquia solutions. Certifications are offered for Drupal Cloud, Marketing Cloud and, for partner organizations that deliver transformative digital experiences on both clouds, Acquia Open DXP.
COMPUTERS
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Dechert Plans ‘Soft’ Nov. 8 Reopening

In today’s column, the cinematographer shot by Alec Baldwin was married to a Latham & Watkins associate; the U.S. top lawyer at crypto exchange company Binance stepped down after seven months on the job; emojis are small digital image files but they can have a big impact on litigation. Leading...
ECONOMY
newstalkflorida.com

Catania Media Consultants Take on New Marketing Strategy For Its Partners

Catania Media Consultants, Tampa Bay’s Local Marketing Strategy Agency was recently. featured in the Tampa Bay Business Journal on how it sees the media market and how to communicate in today’s world of opportunities. “In my 17-year history of helping the law firm of Catania and Cataniaas well as contributing to other outstanding client organizations, I have found that implementing an effective media buying strategy through research and software is the step to success.” Said Joseph Catania, CEO and Founder for the firm. Catania Media Consultants is a Tampa-based organization and has been long-time contributors to organizations in Tampa Bay for nearly 30 years.
TAMPA, FL
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
Knowridge Science Report

Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen vaccines: Which is best?

In a new study from the University of Texas, researchers analyzed COVID infection by vaccination status among 780,225 Veterans. They found that protection against any COVID-19 infection declined for all vaccine types, with overall vaccine protection declining from 87.9% in February to 48.1% by October 2021. The decline was greatest...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Credit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio says big investors back overhaul

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) big shareholders back the scandal-hit bank's new strategy, Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag, adding the group would also overhaul its pay system for executives to reduce risk. "We are in close contact with our shareholders - in particular...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy