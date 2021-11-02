CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geoff McFetridge Lends Original Artwork To Another Vans Vault Capsule

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeoff McFetridge and Vans are no strangers to each other, having worked on a special edition custom at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the “Foot The Bill” initiative. For their next joint-effort, both...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

sneakernews.com

Nike’s Vintage Running Club Collection Expands With The Air Max 97

NIKE, Inc. began as a company looking to push the boundaries within the competitive running space. Over the last 57 years, the North American conglomerate has made breakthroughs across all sports, but running maintains a core position in its plan. Through the Nike Air Max Running Club collection, the Swoosh...
APPAREL
Complex

Vans Taps Napapijri for Outdoor-Focused Capsule

Vans has teamed up with outdoor fashion brand Napapijri for a head-to-toe collection of weatherproof footwear and apparel. The co-branded collection takes inspiration from Vans’ MTE range and Napapijri’s signature outdoor jacket to create a capsule that is suitable for any weather and any temperature. Footwear offerings include the UltraRange Exo Hi MTE-2, the SK8-Hi MTE-2 in forest fog and blue colourways, as well as the Old Skool MTE-1 and Coast CC silhouettes which feature suede, cotton, shearling and rubber materials.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

ASICS Injects GEL-SIGHT DNA Into The New GEL-LYTE III RE

Years before ASICS brought back the GEL-LYTE III, they were constantly tweaking the classic past the point of recognizability. And while not quite as extreme as a few of the offerings prior, this recently released GEL-LYTE III RE picks up where the brand left off. A marriage between the aforementioned...
RETAIL
sneakernews.com

Grey Canvas Covers This Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

With 2022 approaching, several propositions under the NIKE, Inc. banner have returned to innovation kitchen with plans to reappear at the top of the new year. The Air Jordan 1 Mid, however, is not one such silhouette given that it’s seemingly ramped up production in the last stretch of 2021. For its latest proposition, the sneaker has emerged in a “Light Iron Ore/Atmosphere/White” colorway complete with canvas-like overlays across the upper.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The adidas Trae Young 1 “Peach Tree”

Trae Young might still not be welcomed in New York City, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to expand his adidas Trae Young 1 roster. For its next ensemble, the BOOST-cushioned basketball sneaker has drawn inspiration from peach trees commonly found throughout Georgia. A Texas-native, Young has ensured to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Vans And MOCA’s Second Collection Celebrates California With Art

Vans and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) have recently announced the second collection of their partnership. Inspired by the only artist-founded museum in Los Angeles’ home state, the latest capsule includes artwork from California-based artists Judy Baca, Brenna Youngblood and Frances Stark. Comprising of the Sk8-Hi, Slip-On and Authentic, the multi-shoe and apparel lineup nods to SoCal culture, sport and geography. Vibrant red, yellow and green appear alongside muted grey, white and black, delivering compelling “wearable art.” Each artist leaves their personal touch on their creation, be it embroidered names or catchphrases. Some of the artwork brought to footwear form consists of “The Great Wall of Los Angeles” (1974-1984), “Hitting the Wall, Women in the Marathon” (1984), among others. As the Anaheim-based actions ports brand has been doing since 1966, MOCA’s latest collaboration champions California and all it offers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Vans and MOCA Showcase Three Californian Artists in Latest Capsule

Vans has continued its collaboration with Los Angeles’ MOCA, following last month’s celebration of Californian culture with a new art-themed release. The new capsule covers both footwear and apparel, and features designs from a trio of Californian artists. Artist Judy Baca has taken inspiration from her 1984 work Hitting the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

“Beige” And All-Over Text Share This Cordura-Covered New Balance 57/40

While newer in the roster of offerings from the North American institution, the New Balance 57/40 strikes the perfect balance (pun intended) between heritage and modern design. Recently, the silhouette has appeared in a women’s-exclusive ensemble featuring shades of “Beige” and durable Cordura fabric. High-quality suede overlays sit atop a...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Plaid And Corduroy Accent This Nike Blazer Platform

The Nike Blazer Low Platform is far removed from the performance-oriented proposition that debuted in the 1970s, but it continues to promote bold style. Recently, the women’s-exclusive silhouette has appeared in a predominantly “Sail” ensemble complete with “Game Royal” flair. Canvas and synthetic leather construction throughout the upper are dipped...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Joshua Vides Pays Homage To The “PROCESS” With First-Ever New Balance Collaboration

Even outside his own collaborations, Joshua Vides has left an indelible mark on sneaker culture as whole. His monochromatic vision, which effectively turns the cartoons of yesteryear into reality, has seen many an admirer take Sharpie to their very own shoes. But here, with Vides’ first-ever partnership with New Balance, no such DIY will be needed. By way of the 327 and 57/40, the pack offers two very different interpretations of the same theme: “PROCESS.”
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The “Fukijama” Air Force 1s And More Being Auctioned Off In Epic Entourage Sneaker Lot

Sotheby’s has quickly become the hub for all things worth something, their lots expanding beyond the antiques and high art we’re well-accustomed to seeing on auction. And with the rise of the resell market in the past few years — plus a little help from Stadium Goods — sneakers have quickly become a staple among their offerings. But for the house’s latest line-up, they’re taking a break from rare Air Jordans to celebrate the shoes of one of HBO’s biggest hits: Entourage.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hiconsumption.com

UNIQLO & Jil Sander Come Together for Another Extremely Cozy Capsule

UNIQLO has surely become one of the more ubiquitous brands through the 21st century’s second decade. While founded nearly eight decades ago, the Japanese clothing retailer opened their first U.S. store back in 2005 and has been expanding rapidly ever since. Needless to say, UNIQLO has only grown bigger and bigger, with their latest joint effort with renowned German designer Jil Sander adding to the pair’s beloved (and always fast-selling) ongoing +J collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Hike Nike Heritage Returns On The Air Huarache

The Nike Air Huarache first released in 1991 as a performance-running proposition. Its design, however, also informed those of the brand’s trail-ready and basketball footwear of the time. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s creation has indulged in a vibrant color palette and other details ostensibly rooted in Hike Nike heritage. Before the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Hajime Sorayama And Mizuno Dress Their Wave Prophecy Collab In Black

Hajime Sorayama’s work is well-renowned, his robotic femme and “superrealism” an inspiration for not only artists but designers as well. For example, the Japanese artist was previously tapped for a collaboration with Dior, which saw the iconic saddle bag lensed fully through his world. Here, the Mizuno Wave Prophecy sees a similar treatment, casting its parts in metal as per Sorayama’s direction.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Bordeaux”

The reddish, burgundy color is quite a vibe this holiday season as we’re getting treated to yet another Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG blocked in that seasonal tone. After showing you the official images of the Air Jordan 1 Maniere, here’s a detailed look at the Air Jordan 1 “Bordeaux” set to release on November 20th, 2021. It leapfrogs from the memorable co.jp “Midnight Navy” release, applying a tumbled burgundy leather on the overlay, a matching interior lining, a pairing of sterling silver on the metallic Swoosh and the jeweled Wings logo on the collar.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Boot “Sulfur”

New silhouettes are starting to be a common occurrence for adidas Yeezy. Late last September, for example, the brand brought out the YEEZY KNIT RUNNER, debuting it in a make-up as bold as the design itself. And soon — just a little over a month thereafter — this “Sulfur” colorway is about to make a return both atop the same shoe and an upgraded version of it.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Kids’ Air Jordan 4 “Where The Wild Things Are” Releases Tomorrow

Throughout its 33rd year on the market, the Air Jordan 4 has emerged in handfuls of heritage-inspired retros. Its kids’-exclusive “Where The Wild Things Are” colorway, however, deviates from any Chicago Bulls or Jumpman legacy in favor of a playful, experimental take. Releasing stateside tomorrow, November 5th, the sneaker is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Concepts Delivers A Kiwi-Strawberry-Flavored New Balance 992

While no longer the brand’s priority, the New Balance 922 continues to make headlines thanks to partnerships with Concepts, which has recently teased a kiwi-strawberry-inspired colorway. At a quick glance, the newly-surfaced pair simply indulges in an autumn-friendly light brown across its premium suede and perforated leather upper, but closer...
APPAREL

