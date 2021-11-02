Geoff McFetridge Lends Original Artwork To Another Vans Vault Capsule

Vans and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) have recently announced the second collection of their partnership. Inspired by the only artist-founded museum in Los Angeles’ home state, the latest capsule includes artwork from California-based artists Judy Baca, Brenna Youngblood and Frances Stark. Comprising of the Sk8-Hi, Slip-On and Authentic, the multi-shoe and apparel lineup nods to SoCal culture, sport and geography. Vibrant red, yellow and green appear alongside muted grey, white and black, delivering compelling “wearable art.” Each artist leaves their personal touch on their creation, be it embroidered names or catchphrases. Some of the artwork brought to footwear form consists of “The Great Wall of Los Angeles” (1974-1984), “Hitting the Wall, Women in the Marathon” (1984), among others. As the Anaheim-based actions ports brand has been doing since 1966, MOCA’s latest collaboration champions California and all it offers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO