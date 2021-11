I have a problem with a HPE ML110 Gen9 server running Windows Server 2012. The server from time to time (once every two weeks we have counted, but for example it happened twice two weeks ago and this time) it restarts unexpectedly and seems This restart is not controlled by the system because when you go to the Event Viewer it shows you that the shutdown was "unexpected". It has an Intel XEON E5-2620 V4, 16 GB of RAM in two modules and a 512 GB SSD (where the OS is), and for copies a 1 TB HDD and a 3 TB NAS.

