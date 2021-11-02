Applications available for City of Chadron grant funding

The Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council honored the 4th Leading Light Award recipient at the recent Panhandle Safety & Wellness Conference held in Scottsbluff on October 21. Lisa Peden with The DOVES Program was nominated by her peers for this distinction and being a true leading light. Peden has been on DOVES’ wellness committee for many years, is enthusiastic about their team, and tries to help her co-workers make healthy choices.

GERING, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO