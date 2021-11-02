CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Texans Not Trading Deshaun Watson Ahead of Tuesday Deadline

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXssf_0ckPQLFR00

Watson not settling his legal situation reportedly resulted in him not getting traded.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Texans are not trading quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of Tuesday afternoon's NFL trade deadline, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, while the Dolphins did their due diligence on a potential Watson deal, team owner, Stephen Ross, made the final decision not to acquire the Houston quarterback.

According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the Dolphins were interested in making a deal that included a contingency of Watson resolving his outstanding civil lawsuits, which would have required a global settlement. Watson not settling his legal situation has resulted in him not getting traded, NFL Network reports.

The Texans have not played Watson this season and do not plan to play him . He is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct during sessions with various massage therapists in the Houston area .

The NFL is investigating Watson's conduct, as are local police. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

Despite the investigations, Watson has not been placed on the commissioner's exempt list.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week the league doesn't have enough information about the lawsuits to make a decision on potential discipline and the information it does have is not enough to place Watson on the commissioner's exempt list.

Last weekend, ESPN reported Texans owner Cal McNair had told people privately he would like to deal the quarterback ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but he was leaving the decision to the team's general manager, Nick Caserio. ESPN added that the team would look to re-open discussions around the quarterback this offseason.

Last February, Watson and coach David Culley met over Zoom, with Watson reiterating his desire not to play for the team again.

Watson's frustration with the organization appeared to stem from a number of factors, including the team's trade of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and significant organizational instability .

This past January, Watson was also reportedly unhappy with his lack of involvement in Houston's coach and general manager searches .

The Texans are 1—7 under Culley and are set to face the Dolphins, who are also 1—7, this Sunday.

Rookie third-round pick Davis Mills has been the team's starting quarterback since entering midway through the team's Week 2 loss to the Browns.

The Texans drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has led the team to two playoff appearances, including the divisional round in 2019. Individually, Watson has made Pro Bowl appearances the past three seasons.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Attorney for women suing Deshaun Watson says settlement talks broke down over NDAs

The attorney representing 22 women suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson says settlement talks between the two sides broke down before the NFL's trade deadline because of language Watson's legal team insisted they include in nondisclosure agreements. "In what was submitted to us, there were nondisclosure agreements and many of...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Wideout Has Blunt Response To Deshaun Watson Rumors

On Wednesday afternoon, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans organization could possibly reach a trade deal with the Miami Dolphins including quarterback Deshaun Watson by the end of the week. Likely featuring the departure of 2020 No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, this potential move would...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
David Culley
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Deshaun Watson a target for Panthers after Sam Darnold benching

The honeymoon phase of the Carolina Panthers’ marriage with Sam Darnold has seemingly come to an end. It was sweet in the beginning, with the Panthers racking up three wins to start the season. But since their 24-9 victory over the lowly Houston Texans in Week 3, the Panthers have gone 0-4. It’s gotten so bad for Darnold that he was benched in Week 7’s 25-3 road loss to the New York Giants. Could this signal a more serious pursuit of Deshaun Watson for the Panthers?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Nfl Network#Espn#Yahoo Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Bills loss to Jags is no aberration

This wasn’t just some unlucky afternoon for the Bills. This wasn’t the Jags getting three or four weird bounces and having everything go their way. The Bills just flat out got beat. Physically and on the scoreboard. The Jags really should have won by more. Jamal Agnew dropped a sure touchdown. Jacksonville had one of […]
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

20K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy