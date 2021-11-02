CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s arson suspect arrested in Mobile

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

UPDATE (3:48 p.m.): Mobile Police arrested a suspect they said is responsible for setting fires at Luckie’s Beauty Salon and a McDonald’s restaurant on Government Blvd. on Monday.

Jaymar Pettis, 43, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of second degree arson and one count of third degree criminal trespassing, according to a news release from Mobile Fire-Rescue

Authorities said Pettis is responsible for about $50,000 in damages.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Fire investigators said an arsonist is to blame for a fire Monday night at a storage unit belonging to a McDonald’s on Government Blvd.

Mobile Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched at 11:47 p.m. after witnesses called 911 to report smoke coming from behind the restaurant.

Mobile Mayor Stimpson releases 100 day agenda for third term

Crews had been at the location earlier about reports of a fire at Luckie’s Beauty Salon , a business in front of the storage unit belonging to the McDonald’s near Mobile Police Headquarters.

The fire was containted to the storage unit.

Officials are now investigating who started the fire.

