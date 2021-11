SULPHUR — Sulphur won the ground game on both sides of the ball Friday to beat District 3-5A rival Sam Houston 41-24 and head into the playoffs on a four-game win streak. “I thought we did some good things on both sides of the ball,” Sulphur head coach Chris Towery said. “We have gotten better up front as the season has gone on.”

