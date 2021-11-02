CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Joe Schobert: Forces fumble against Browns

Schobert logged nine tackles (six solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 15-10 win over the...

The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Anonymous Browns player trashes Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

New Rams star recruits Odell Beckham Jr to join him

Von Miller has yet to appear in a game with the Los Angeles Rams, but the star pass-rusher is already doing some recruiting work for his new team. Miller, who was traded to the Rams from the Denver Broncos on Monday, is hoping another former Pro Bowler will join him in L.A. After the Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr., Miller shared a photo of himself and OBJ on Instagram. Friday happened to be Beckham’s 29th birthday, so Miller wished him a happy birthday. He also wrote “come to the (Rams) so we can chase this ring together!!!”
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 5 Players who won’t be back in 2022

The Cleveland Browns will have some tough decisions to make this coming offseason, which could lead to these 5 players finding a new home. We are halfway through the 2020 season as the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. They’re also likely kicking the...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Browns QB Baker Mayfield says playing against Steelers ‘absolutely’ a possibility, shutting down for the season has not been discussed

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced on Wednesday and the plan was to get him the lion’s share of the first-team reps leading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mayfield said playing is “absolutely” a possibility. “We’ll see how he does at practice and we’ll...
NFL
CBS Seattle

Browns-Bengals Preview: ‘Injuries Are Significant Issue For Cleveland,’ Says CBS Sports’ Amy Trask

(CBS Pittsburgh) — Both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are coming off games they probably should have won. The banged-up Browns were hardly a sure thing heading into Pittsburgh to meet the division-rival Steelers. Running back Kareem Hunt was out. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, nursing an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, was iffy. A healthy Mayfield would have given Cleveland a clear advantage. But he was clearly not 100 percent. And the 15-10 loss suggests maybe a healthy Case Keenum might have been a better option. The Bengals were a clear favorite over the New York Jets. With a hot Cincinnati...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Saints, Browns discussed Odell Beckham Jr. trade

No offers came in that would have made sense for the Browns, Dianna Russini of ESPN.com tweets. Although there are no post-2021 guarantees in Beckham’s Giants-constructed contract, the eighth-year wide receiver is due more than $7M in base salary for the rest of this season. He has also struggled to carve out a steady role in Cleveland’s offense this season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Offense Has the Blueprint for Success Against Steelers Defense

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers, their offense should look back to the playoffs in which they were able to put a significant amount of stress on their coverage while neutralizing their pass rush. In the playoffs, the Browns passing game found success by spreading the Pittsburgh...
NFL
Canton Repository

Browns' Jack Conklin 'ready to roll'; Nick Chubb likely to return against Steelers

BEREA — Jack Conklin will return Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the All-Pro right tackle hopes to be blasting holes for Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb. Conklin would not give details Wednesday on the knee injury suffered in a road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that kept him out the past two games. But he’s excited going into the Browns’ AFC North opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.
