Jets' Corey Davis: Week 9 status TBD

With Corey Davis (hip) expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mims is in line to take on a larger role, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. The 1-5 Jets should start to set their sights on the future, which means giving Mims, whom they selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, opportunities over the likes of veteran retread Keelan Cole in Davis' absence. Mims has had a muted impact thus far, producing just four catches for 79 yards while sitting out two of New York's first six games as a healthy scratch. He'll have a chance to rewrite the disappointing narrative of his sophomore season against Cincinnati, though Mims will need to do so while catching passes from backup quarterback Mike White.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO