NFL

Jets' Corey Davis: Week 9 status TBD

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Davis (hip) noted Tuesday that he's feeling good at this stage but said "we'll see" when asked about his...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Trending down for Sunday

Coach Robert Saleh said Friday Davis' (hip) outlook for Sunday's game against the Bengals is "not looking good," Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports. Davis was added to the injury report with the hip issue Thursday, and it may prevent him from taking the field this week. The Jets already are without QB Zach Wilson (knee), and it appears the offense will be even more short-handed versus the Bengals. Denzel Mims is expected to have an increased role if Davis is ruled out.
NFL
NBC Sports

C.J. Mosley questionable, Corey Davis doubtful for Jets

The Jets have more hope of linebacker C.J. Mosley playing on Sunday than they do of having wide receiver Corey Davis in the lineup. Mosley did not play last weekend because of a hamstring injury, but he was able to practice this week and he’s listed as questionable to face the Bengals. Linebacker Quincy Williams (concussion) is off the injury report and set to play.
NFL
NBC Sports

Corey Davis, George Fant wouldn’t have practiced Monday

The Jets won their second game of the season on Sunday, but they didn’t have much time to celebrate before turning their attention toward Week Nine. A Thursday night game against the Colts is on the docket and the Jets turned in an estimated injury report on Monday because they aren’t practicing. If they had practiced, the Jets say that wide receiver Corey Davis (hip) and left tackle George Fant (ankle) would not have been on the field.
NFL
jetnation.com

Hip Injury Could Keep Corey Davis out vs Bengals

While meeting with the media for the final time before their Sunday meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Robert Saleh told the press that his offense could be without wide receiver Corey Davis. Rich Cimini of ESPN later tweeted that it’s a hip-flexor injury for Davis. If Davis can’t...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Finds paydirt in blowout loss

Davis caught four of six targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 54-13 loss to New England. Davis' three-yard touchdown catch was thrown by Mike White, who replaced Zach Wilson (knee) under center in the second quarter. While Davis is almost assured decent volume on a weekly basis as the Jets' top option on the outside, White's reluctance to push the ball downfield in this one suggests Davis' production could take a hit if Wilson remains sidelined in Week 8 against the Bengals or beyond.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets No. 1 Wide Receiver Corey Davis Could Miss Sunday's Game Against Bengals

The New York Jets are already shorthanded going into Sunday's game against the Bengals. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson won't play this week due to a knee injury. New York could also be without their No. 1 wide-out. Corey Davis is dealing with a hip flexor injury he suffered in practice...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Jets’ Corey Davis ‘not looking good’ for Sunday, Jarrad Davis to make season debut

The Jets may indeed be missing wide receiver Corey Davis on Sunday. As if the Jets needed any more injuries amid a 1-5 start…. Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media Friday and revealed Corey Davis‘ Week 8 status is “not looking good.” The veteran wide receiver appeared on the Thursday injury report after suffering a hip flexor injury in practice.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets WR Corey Davis Likes the 'Presence' that Mike White Passed Around Sunday

Corey Davis' fourth touchdown catch of the season was one of the shortest TD grabs of year for the Jets and perhaps the prettiest. Davis, curling to the left corner of the Gillette Stadium end zone, had to leave his feet, reach back across his body, fully extend his arms, secure the ball, then hold onto it and stay inbounds as he landed hard.
NFL
Sports
NBC Sports

Jets list Corey Davis, George Fant as out of practice again Tuesday

Wide receiver Corey Davis told reporters on Tuesday that his hip was feeling good, but it apparently wasn’t feeling good enough that they thought he would have practiced with the team. The Jets estimated practice participation levels for the second straight day and Davis was listed as out of practice...
NFL
USA Today

Denzel Mims will finally... maybe... possibly get a chance with Corey Davis doubtful

Maybe you’ve heard this one before, but Jets WR Denzel Mims could see a larger role this Sunday when New York hosts the Bengals. Gang Green will likely be without top wideout Corey Davis, who is doubtful with a hip injury. Assuming Davis is indeed sidelined, Robert Saleh said Mims will have “an opportunity to step into the Z role” on the outside and join a rotation that includes Keelan Cole and Elijah Moore.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets' Corey Davis Unlikely to Play Against Bengals With Hip Injury

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is unlikely to play this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The wideout popped up on the team's injury report Thursday, limited in practice after sustaining a hip injury. Jets head coach Robert Saleh didn't seem too confident that his top wide receiver would be able...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets list Corey Davis as doubtful for Thursday night

Mike White did just fine without wide receiver Corey Davis last Sunday and it looks like the Jets quarterback will be without him again on Thursday night. Davis has been listed as doubtful to play in Indianapolis because of a hip injury. Davis drew the same listing before being ruled out of the Jets’ 34-31 win over the Bengals in Week Eight.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals vs. Jets injury report: Corey Davis doubtful; Chris Evans out

The Cincinnati Bengals are favored by double digits to beat the New York Jets in Week 8. A big part of that is not just how superior the Bengals have been on the field, but also how much better they’ve been on the injury front. That’s become even more obvious...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Denzel Mims: Ready to fill in for Davis

With Corey Davis (hip) expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mims is in line to take on a larger role, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. The 1-5 Jets should start to set their sights on the future, which means giving Mims, whom they selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, opportunities over the likes of veteran retread Keelan Cole in Davis' absence. Mims has had a muted impact thus far, producing just four catches for 79 yards while sitting out two of New York's first six games as a healthy scratch. He'll have a chance to rewrite the disappointing narrative of his sophomore season against Cincinnati, though Mims will need to do so while catching passes from backup quarterback Mike White.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets' WR Corey Davis Ruled Out vs. Bengals

Both quarterback Zach Wilson and top wide receiver Corey Davis will sit against the Cincinnati Bengals. Davis is among a list of seven inactive players for Sunday's showdown at MetLife Stadium. The wideout popped up on New York's injury report just a few days ago, limited in practice on Thursday after sustaining a hip injury.
NFL
timestelegram.com

NY Jets: WR Corey Davis 'not looking good' for Week 8 vs. Bengals after hip injury

FLORHAM PARK — The New York Jets are likely to be without another key weapon as they face the surging Bengals on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m., CBS). Wide receiver Corey Davis suffered a hip injury in Thursday's practice according to Jets coach Robert Saleh. He did not practice Friday and was listed as "doubtful" on the team's final injury report.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets add Corey Davis to injury report, C.J. Mosley still limited

The Jets will be without quarterback Zach Wilson against the Bengals this weekend and their top wide receiver is now on the injury report as well. Corey Davis was added to the report as a limited participant with a hip injury. Davis has 24 catches for 349 yards and four touchdowns this season, so his absence would make Mike White‘s life more difficult in his first NFL start.
NFL

