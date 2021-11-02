CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

What to look for in Virginia governor's election

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Virginia election losses shake Al Sharpton; MSNBC host says progressives 'could lose it all'

MSNBC host Al Sharpton told the Washington Post results of Virginia's gubernatorial election indicate progressives may want to scale back their aggressive campaigning before completely alienating moderates and independents. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his progressive supporters accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of using a "racist dog whistle" in his fight against...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Republicans mocked for sudden silence on election fraud after Virginia win

Republicans have been mocked for their sudden silence on election fraud after winning the Virginia governor’s race. Private equity executive Glenn Younkin beat out Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of the state, in a race many expected Mr McAuliffe to win. The result is seen as cause for concern among Democrats as the party in power often lose their congressional majorities in the first midterm following a presidential victory. The hosts of Morning Joe on MSNBC sarcastically wondered why Republicans appeared to trust the results in the governor’s race and special elections that they won, when many falsely...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
Axios

NJ pollster apologizes after close governor's race: "I blew it"

Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute on the Jersey Shore, wrote an op-ed for The (Newark) Star-Ledger apologizing for a poll six days before the election that said Gov. Phil Murphy "maintains a sizable lead" over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Why it matters: The poll had Murphy up...
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

Democrats Also Did Poorly in the Elections No One Noticed

Before Tuesday’s elections I warned against overinterpreting the Virginia gubernatorial election as a national bellwether. I stand by that: Governor’s races are the kind of election that shows the least correlation with national politics, and where candidate attributes and issues make the biggest difference. But if you’re a Democrat looking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly wins re-election

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov 3 (Reuters) - Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly fended off an election challenge from Republican former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli, returns showed on Wednesday, a day after voting ended in an unexpected nail-biter for the incumbent. Murphy, 64, became the first Democratic governor in four...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Fox News Network#Llc
The Independent

Election officials say Youngkin's underage son tried to vote

A juvenile son of Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin tried twice to cast a ballot in Tuesday's election, election officials said Friday. The 17-year-old son presented an ID but was told he was ineligible to vote due to his age and turned away, according to a statement from Scott Konopasek, Fairfax County s general registrar. The statement said the teen did not successfully vote, made no false statements, did not disrupt voting and appeared to have committed “no election offense.”The statement mentioned Youngkin's son by name, saying the identification was based on contemporaneous notes by the chief election officer.The news...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy