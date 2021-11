("Nanoco" or the "Company") 2021 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.3, Nanoco confirms that its Notice of Annual General Meeting, Proxy voting forms and Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 July 2021 (the "Documents") have been made available to shareholders. Shareholders opting out of electronic communication will receive paper copies of the Documents while those who have not opted out will receive a paper copy of the Proxy form only.

