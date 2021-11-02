VIDEO: Man finds massive hidden space behind library wall in 500-year-old home
A TikTok user revealed that he found a secret room hidden behind a bookshelf in the library of his 500-year-old home.
Freddy Goodall can be seen in the clip climbing a “very creepy staircase” past a wasp’s nest through secret tunnels where he found centuries-old books, personal letters and memorabilia.
Although he has lived in the Sussex, UK home for thirty years, he only recently discovered the passageway.
