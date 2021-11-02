CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Man finds massive hidden space behind library wall in 500-year-old home

By Joe Kelley
 5 days ago
Freddy Goodall

A TikTok user revealed that he found a secret room hidden behind a bookshelf in the library of his 500-year-old home.

Freddy Goodall can be seen in the clip climbing a “very creepy staircase” past a wasp’s nest through secret tunnels where he found centuries-old books, personal letters and memorabilia.

Although he has lived in the Sussex, UK home for thirty years, he only recently discovered the passageway.

Andrew Dooley
4d ago

after that long you couldn't figure out something was missing? that big of a void between rooms should be a red flag

Reply
19
Rolly Morrisette
4d ago

And my 800 year old house had a hidden room with a roller coaster and a 18 hole golf course inside.

Reply
16
MadHatter88
4d ago

how awesome that would be to find a hidden/secret passage in your home. What a cool find!

Reply
13
