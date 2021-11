Actually, it’s the “Statewide Small Game Opener”, but for years, sometimes decades, there have been earlier openings for the likes of gray squirrels and cottontail rabbits. With the ruffed grouse season closed indefinitely, and bobwhite quail hunting limited to a pair of wildlife management areas (WMAs) one in lower central and the other in southern Jersey, the historical excitement of that first Saturday in November has all but vanished.

