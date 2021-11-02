Ohio police looking for missing teen

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK)—According to a post on the Wellston Police Department’s Facebook page, residents are being advised to be on the lookout for a missing teen.

17-year-old Aaliyah Jeffrey was last seen on home video surveillance leaving her home around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 30.

She weighs around 125 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes and stands about 5’1″ tall.

Anyone with information about Aaliyah’s whereabouts should call the Wellston Police Department at 740-384-2171.

