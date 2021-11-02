CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio police looking for missing teen

By John Lynch
 5 days ago

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK)—According to a post on the Wellston Police Department’s Facebook page, residents are being advised to be on the lookout for a missing teen.

17-year-old Aaliyah Jeffrey was last seen on home video surveillance leaving her home around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 30.

She weighs around 125 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes and stands about 5’1″ tall.

Anyone with information about Aaliyah’s whereabouts should call the Wellston Police Department at 740-384-2171.

Smokin Roachs
5d ago

she probably ran off with her boyfriend when told not too. besides it's not like she didn't know any better. kids now don't have to listen or do what they're told. the federal govt and states made it impossible to let parents control their kids.

Myopic America
5d ago

unharmed? She was seen leaving her house at 12:40am. As in she ran away...no imminent harm is likely. But talking about runaways as if they are "missing", sure does take the focus off of people who actually are missing.. as in against their will.

patriot46097
4d ago

Shes 17. Shes in heat...met some guy from school or online....he told her he loved her...her parents forbid it...she snuck out to go be with "her one"...she and him are probably in a super 8 somewhere porkin...she'll be back once shes knocked up.

