Belgian Thomas Pieters fired a three-under-par 68 in the final round of the Portugal Masters on Sunday to clinch the title by two strokes for his fifth European Tour crown. The 29-year-old came into the final round at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura sharing the lead with France's Matthieu Pavon, but began with a bogey on the first hole before recovering with an eagle on the fifth.

GOLF ・ 9 HOURS AGO