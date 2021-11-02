CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

At UN climate conference, Phoenix mayor looks to recruit sustainability-focused companies

By Corina Vanek, Phoenix Business Journal
ABC 15 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is among the more than 25,000 attendees of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which began Oct. 31. Ahead of the conference, Gallego said some of her goals were to share...

www.abc15.com

ABC 15 News

Swedish business leaders, diplomats weigh Arizona for business opportunities

On the heels of a Swedish freight technology company’s announcement of its expansion into the United States, business and government advocacy leaders from Sweden were in Phoenix this week for the Swedish-American Chambers of Commerce annual summit. The freight tech company, Einride, has already chosen its initial U.S. offices, and...
ARIZONA STATE
Times Daily

Now the real negotiations begin at UN climate conference

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The princes, presidents and prime ministers have left, and now the real mask-to-mask climate negotiations start. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
Radio Iowa

Iowa mayor addresses international conference on climate change

The mayor of Des Moines is at the global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland this week where he’ll urge heads-of-state to make more ambitious commitments to address climate change. Mayor Frank Cownie serves as president of the group Local Governments for Sustainability, which he says acts as advisor on the...
IOWA STATE
blogforarizona.net

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari will Attend and Participate in the Glasgow Climate Change Conference

Phoneix Mayor Kate Gallego and City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari will be among the public servant dignitaries attending the Glasgow Climate Change Summit (COP 26) from October 31 to November 12, 2021. In an October 29 social media message to Phoenix residents, Mayor Gallego said:. “I’ll get to represent Phoenix and...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAL

Gov. Edwards to travel to Scotland for UN climate change conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards will be traveling to Scotland to take part in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) on behalf of Louisiana. The conference begins on Oct. 31 through Nov. 4. Edwards and his team will be discussing climate...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (11/07)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.
PHOENIX, AZ
KDRV

Governor Brown heads to Scotland for UN climate conference

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown announced Friday that she is headed to Glasgow, Scotland to attend the ongoing 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties — commonly referred to as COP26 — to discuss the impacts of climate change on Oregonians and the actions the state has taken to reduce carbon emissions and transition to clean energy.
SALEM, OR
raventribune.com

Greta Dunberg UN Climate Conference Solution – “Failure”

D.At a large demonstration on the sidelines of the World Climate Conference in Glasgow, climate activist Greta Dunberg accused the nations of the world of being inactive in the fight against the climate crisis. It is no secret that COP26 is a “failure”, Sweden said on Friday in George Square in the center of the Scottish city. “It should be clear that a crisis cannot be solved using the same methods we received in the first place.”
ENVIRONMENT
accountingtoday.com

Accountants look to ESG reporting as UN focuses on climate change

The accounting profession is increasing its involvement with sustainability issues as the United Nations hosts world leaders at its COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Like countries across the globe, some accounting firms are making commitments to achieving net zero carbon emissions over the next few years, while also...
ENVIRONMENT
cfodive.com

Florida's allure for companies with climate and sustainability goals

The Sunshine State's carbon-neutral energy projects are kicking into overdrive. In 2019, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) — the nation's largest energy company as measured by retail electricity produced and sold — announced a groundbreaking "30-by-30" plan to install 30 million solar panels in Florida by 2030, representing one of the largest solar expansions in the world.
FLORIDA STATE
neworleanssun.com

Pittsburgh mayor to take part in UN climate conference in Glasgow

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- The 26th annual United Nations Conference of the Parties, better known as COP26, kicked off Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland with some Pennsylvanians participating. Bill Peduto, outgoing mayor of Pittsburgh, is among them. COP26 brings together global leaders to discuss strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions around the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC 15 News

Turkey production industry sees innovation in sustainability

Turkeys are often the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving meal. But how they are raised and where they come from differs depending on where a person gets the bird. Ben Grimes, owner of Dawnbreaker Farms in North Carolina, has been running his farm with pasture-raised chickens, ducks and turkeys since 2014.
AGRICULTURE
Birmingham Star

UN chief calls for leadership in climate action ahead of Glasgow conference

New York [US], October 26 (ANI/Xinhua): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday stressed the need to close the "leadership gap" in climate action before the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. He made the plea at the launch of the UN Environment Programme's Emissions Gap Report 2021, entitled "The...
ENVIRONMENT
WBUR

Why the UN climate conference matters to Massachusetts

There's a big climate conference going on called COP26. Yes, it's a terrible name. In fact, the conference is full of weird acronyms and strange numbers. This FAQ will demystify COP26 and explain what it means for you — yes, you! — if you live in Massachusetts. Let's kick it:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
dallassun.com

UN Climate Change Conference: What's on the Table

The latest round of climate talks are getting under way Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. They are billed as the most important since the Paris conference six years ago. Here are some of the main goals of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26. Keep 1.5 alive.
ENVIRONMENT
Derrick

California governor abruptly skips UN climate conference

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says unspecified “family obligations" are responsible for his abrupt decision to cancel a trip to next week's United Nations Cllimate Change Conference in Scotland. Newsom will take part virtually while Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a fellow Democrat, will lead the California delegation...
CALIFORNIA STATE

