San Francisco 49ers news and rumors are buzzing following the 49ers vs. Bears highlights in which San Francisco was able to break their four-game losing streak with a 33-22 victory. The Kyle Shanahan hot seat chatter has died down, but today’s 49ers news and rumors focus in on the Von Miller trade to the Los Angeles Rams, Brandon Aiyuk being out of the doghouse, Deebo Samuel highlights being off to a historic and extraordinary start to the season and the latest 49ers trade rumors on Jimmy Garoppolo heading into tomorrow’s NFL Trade Deadline. It’s the holiday season and Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO