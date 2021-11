NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Federal agents say they’ve seized more than a ton of cocaine that was headed for the Northeast. It’s the largest seizure of its kind in more than a decade. Authorities say that roughly 920 kilos of the drug were seized. Web Extra: Read the indictment (.pdf) (credit: U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration) “A multi-million dollar storm of cocaine was seized before it could wreak havoc in the Northeast. Over one ton of cocaine was seized, making it the largest cocaine seizure destined for the streets of New York in over a decade. This seizure signifies a shift in the illegal drug landscape...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO