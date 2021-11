The Highland County Board of Commissioners discussed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and aspects of funding at its weekly Wednesday meeting. Jeff Duncan, commission president, said the commissioners have been to multiple meetings, including one in Columbus, where the specifics of ARPA funding, how it could be used and distributed, and the record-keeping that would be involved in using it, were discussed.

