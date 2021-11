Gary Patterson is out at TCU after 20 years as coach of the Horned Frogs, the school announced on Sunday night. In meeting with the longtime coach Sunday, school officials asked Patterson to finish this season, but he declined. Instead, Patterson, who coached in the Horned Frogs' 31-12 loss at Kansas State on Saturday, will be replaced by Jerry Kill, an assistant on his staff, on an interim basis for a team that is 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12 this season.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO