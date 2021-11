MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday on how it said it has handled the COVID-19 pandemic at detention facilities in the area. In the statement posted to social media, the sheriff said “it is important to remember that these detainees are all pre-trial” and that the sheriff’s office can not mandate vaccines for detainees.

