WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – Wind Cave’s new bison handling facility was used for the first time during the park’s biennial bison capture operation conducted the week of October 11 as 390 animals were processed through it with 118 excess yearlings and two-year old bison sent to new homes. The sixteen-pen corrals were constructed to provide a safer environment for animals and the employees working the operation.

