Nintendo has released the second patch for its latest Metroid installment on the Nintendo Switch, Metroid Dread update 1.0.2, and we’ve got the release notes. The first update for the game was released last month, and we now have another patch for the title. Whereas the first update included fixes to improve the game’s overall gameplay experience, this patch packs fixes for various annoying bugs that players have encountered since the game’s launch last month. One of those is a fix for an issue where the game would close down if players hit an enemy frozen by an Ice Missile with the Shine Spark in a certain way. The update also addresses an issue that caused Samus to get stuck in the wall.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO