Nevada Transportation Commission Contracts for More Than 100 New Flyer CNG Buses

By Ariana Fine
ngtnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) has awarded NFI Group Inc.’s New Flyer of America Inc. subsidiary a new contract for 30 Xcelsior compressed natural gas (CNG) 60-foot, heavy-duty transit buses (60 equivalent units or EUs), with options to purchase up to 100 additional buses (200 EUs). RTC has...

