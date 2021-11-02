13-year-old trick-or-treating with friend dies after they’re hit by car, Utah cops say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 5-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car Thursday evening in St. Paul. Police say the crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Marshall Street and Oxford Street. Officers say the boy was “gravely injured” when they arrived, and he was brought to Regions Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition as of late Thursday night. The driver was a 49-year-old woman in a Lexus SUV. The woman was cooperative and stayed at the scene, according to police, who say drugs or alcohol don’t appear to have been a factor. The driver isn’t in custody. Witnesses told officers that the child ran into the street. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 Father Of Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed London Bean Charged With Second-Degree Murder

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO