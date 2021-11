Tales of Luminaria Producer Sugi took part in a Q&A about the upcoming RPG. Bandai Namco picked 10 questions from people interested in the title. Questions about if it will affect other entries in the series or if collaboration events are planned came up. Most importantly, when it came to voice actors, Sugi noted that there will be no dual audio and Japanese voice acting will be in the English version. However, he also said if there are enough comments, dual audio might be considered.

