You can watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ on PBS this year

By Scripps National
News Channel 25
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peanuts may be on Apple TV+ now, but you won’t need a subscription to the streaming service to watch the holiday specials this year. PBS and PBS Kids will broadcast “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET. And if you’re really planning ahead,...

