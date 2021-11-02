CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADVOCATE ARCHIVES: On Nov. 7, 1877, a beet weighed more than 15 pounds

Cover picture for the articleA while ago the readers of The Advocate will remember of having read of a beet weighing seven pounds, raised by Mr. Thomas Sparks of Provincetown. We put that far in the shade by making mention of one raised by Walter I. Knowles, weighing fifteen and one-fourth pounds, by the scales...

ADVOCATE ARCHIVES: On Oct. 31, 1939, Miss Provincetown was selected

‘Miss Provincetown’ Will Be Selected At Get-Together Party Tuesday World’s Fair Trip Awaits Winner—Program for Second Annual Party Rapidly Approaches Completion With Concert, Floor Show, Dance Scheduled. The title “Miss Provincetown” will be conferred on the loveliest and most personable local young lady attending Provincetown’s Second Annual Get-Together Party Tuesday...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

Vacationing Minnesotan Caught In Middle Of Drug War At Cancun Resort

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man experienced a hotel horror in Mexico this week during a vacation. Ethan Forney’s vacation was interrupted Thursday when he was caught in the middle of a drug war. Soon after Forney was sitting down for lunch at Cancun’s Hyatt Ziva Riviera hotel, Forney says more than a dozen people started running up the beach. “People from the front entrance of the buffet are all yelling, ‘Run!'” Forney said. During his escape, he says he saw an unknown man holding an assault rifle. Forney ended up locked in a storage room for more than an hour with hotel employees and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Wicked Local

Is a black bear living somewhere in Saugus?

On Thursday, State Police received a call around 8:30 p.m. for a black bear sighting near the area of Route 1 and the Pratt Overpass. Two Saugus police officers investigated and reported no signs of a bear, although there were two deer by the busy state highway. According to Mass.gov,...
SAUGUS, MA
WAVY News 10

Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 2 Update: More than 1,200 new cases, over 950 currently hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,245 new cases Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.5%. As of Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, Virginia has an overall number of 929,244 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 690,185 have been confirmed by testing. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Wicked Local

Plymouth COVID-19 case update

PLYMOUTH - According to information provided by the Plymouth Board of Health, the following numbers are confirmed COVID-19 cases for Plymouth residents as of Nov. 2. Information on variants and/or breakthrough cases is not readily available at this time. These are confirmed cases only. New cases: 25. Current active cases:...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Wicked Local

Baby on board - Easton firefighters deliver infant in back of ambulance

EASTON – Isaiah Essex’s birth certificate describes the place he was born as “en route.”. Isaiah came into the world – 6 pounds, 14 ounces - on Oct. 18 at 4:09 a.m. with the help of Easton firefighters in the back of an ambulance near Pearl and Belmont streets. It...
Wicked Local

Mini school bus reported missing in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN — Police were looking Friday for a missing mini school bus after it was reported missing to the police earlier that morning, according to police Lt. Gregory Hennick. The white 2011 Chevy Starcraft bus with a blue Massachusetts municipal plate was taken from the town Grace Hall parking lot...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricanes of All Time

The 2020 hurricane season was one of the most active on record — a dozen different storms landed in the contiguous U.S., breaking the century-old record of nine. In fact, experts exhausted the list of 21 names used to designate hurricanes each year, forcing them to begin using Greek letters as a backup. This had […]
ENVIRONMENT
Wicked Local

Beacon Santa: No story is exactly the same

There are myriad reasons people reach out, asking for help from Beacon Santa. Tales of illness, loss, unexpected unemployment and disability link many of the letters received. While no two stories are the same they share familiar themes: a desire to provide something special on Dec. 25. Illustrating that are...
BOSTON, MA
Wicked Local

EDITOR NOTE: Veterans Day program in Provincetown set for 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at MacMillan Pier

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, an armistice was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in the First World War. Commemorated as Armistice Day beginning the following year, November 11 became a legal federal holiday in the United States in 1938. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became Veterans Day, a holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Wicked Local

Joey Fournier remembered in candlelight vigil on Burlington common

Joey Fournier was “one of a kind,” a guy who “could walk into a room of complete strangers and you would think he knew all of them his entire life,” according to friends and family, who gathered on the Burlington town common Friday night to grieve the loss of a young man on the brink of beginning his life.
BURLINGTON, MA
Wicked Local

Plymouth - a look back: Nov. 6

Boston Edison denied having made any definite plans for the construction of another nuclear generating plant at the Pilgrim Station site, according to the Nov. 4, 1971, Old Colony Memorial. However, word continued to filter out from the Bechtel work force that the company expected to get started on a second plant within two years after the present plant was in operation. This "scuttlebutt" even went so far as to anticipate a third plant after completion of a second. It was hoped that the Pilgrim Station would be licensed and operating by the next April.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Wicked Local

SPIRITUALLY SPEAKING: A day without gratitude is a poor day indeed

“In ordinary life, we hardly realize that we receive a great deal more than we give, and that it is only with gratitude that life becomes rich.”-- Dietrich Bonhoeffer. “I can’t say thank you enough!” goes the phrase. It’s something we might say to another person, or some soul, who by their generosity, their giving, have made our lives better somehow. Richer. Fuller. Kinder.
BOSTON, MA
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Nimblewill Nomad,’ 83, becomes oldest person to hike Appalachian Trail

It was merely a walk in the park for the Nimblewill Nomad -- or more accurately, a 2,600-mile hike. M.J. “Sunny” Eberhart, an 83-year-old Alabama native, on Sunday became the oldest hiker to complete the Appalachian Trail, according to The Associated Press. The Appalachian Trail runs between Georgia’s Springer Mountain...
WAVY News 10

Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 3 Update: Over 1,400 new cases, more than 950 currently hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,435 new cases Wednesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.5%. As of Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, Virginia has an overall number of 930,679 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 690,978 have been confirmed by testing. […]
VIRGINIA STATE

