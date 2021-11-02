Ax-Wielding Suspect Attacks Man On West Side, Runs Off Into Columbus Circle Subway Station

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Giovani Murillo-Barron has been identified as one of the suspects who threatened people with an ax and machete while robbing at least one hardware store last month. Police said that Murillo-Barron, 20, along with another suspect, were wanted for two hardware store robberies. Giovani Murillo-Barron (credit: Castle Rock Police) The first hardware store robbery took place in Greenwood Village and the second happened in Castle Rock. The men got away with tools valued at more than $2,000. (credit: Castle Rock Police) The robbers got away in a stolen pickup truck. That truck has since been recovered. Murillo-Barron was arrested but so far there’s no sign of the other suspect. (credit: Castle Rock Police) No one was hurt when the robbers threatened both employees and customers inside the store with weapons. Anyone who recognizes the second robbery suspect or who can help police in any way with their investigation is asked to call Castle Rock police Detective deLumeau at 720-733-6085 or via email at sdelumeau@crgov.com.

