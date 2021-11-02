CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ax-Wielding Suspect Attacks Man On West Side, Runs Off Into Columbus Circle Subway Station

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYPD wants your help finding...

newyork.cbslocal.com

CBS Denver

Giovani Murillo-Barron Identified As Suspect Who Threatened People With Ax & Machete In Hardware Store, Search Continues For Second Suspect

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Giovani Murillo-Barron has been identified as one of the suspects who threatened people with an ax and machete while robbing at least one hardware store last month. Police said that Murillo-Barron, 20, along with another suspect, were wanted for two hardware store robberies. Giovani Murillo-Barron (credit: Castle Rock Police) The first hardware store robbery took place in Greenwood Village and the second happened in Castle Rock. The men got away with tools valued at more than $2,000. (credit: Castle Rock Police) The robbers got away in a stolen pickup truck. That truck has since been recovered. Murillo-Barron was arrested but so far there’s no sign of the other suspect. (credit: Castle Rock Police) No one was hurt when the robbers threatened both employees and customers inside the store with weapons. Anyone who recognizes the second robbery suspect or who can help police in any way with their investigation is asked to call Castle Rock police Detective deLumeau at 720-733-6085 or via email at sdelumeau@crgov.com.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
WGN News

Man fatally shot during fight over car blocking his garage

CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot during a fight over a car that was blocking his garage on the Northwest Side. Police say a 36-year-old man and another man started arguing in an alley on the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday night. The 36-year-old was trying to park […]
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Suspect busted for knifepoint robbery in Midtown subway

A Bronx man was arrested for allegedly robbing a straphanger at knifepoint in a Midtown Manhattan subway station, cops said. Kianta Ridley, 23, approached a 33-year-old woman from behind on the platform of the 59th St – Lexington Av Station at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. Ridley allegedly pulled...
MANHATTAN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

Man slashed on legs and face during subway platform attack in Queens

A man was slashed in a knife attack on a Queens subway platform on Saturday night, cops said. Just after 7:30 p.m. police responded to a report of a confrontation on the northbound E train platform at the 74th Street station in Jackson Heights, according to the NYPD. There may...
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

Suspect in Halloween mask attacks man with axe in New York

A man in a smiling Halloween mask attacked another man with an axe in New York City. The suspect is now wanted by police after the Monday night attack when he threatened to kill a 51-year-old man and then hit his left arm with the weapon.The suspect hasn’t yet been identified. The New York Police Department has said that he walked up to the victim around 10pm on Monday on Broadway near Columbus Circle in Manhattan. The man ran off after issuing a death threat and hitting the man’s left arm. Police have said he ran down into the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
capitolhillseattle.com

Police: Victim slashed in Capitol Hill Station knife attack after warning man to stay off tracks

A man was slashed across the face after warning his assailant to stay off the tracks in a late Sunday afternoon knife attack inside Capitol Hill Station, police say. According to SPD’s report, a brief on the incident, and East Precinct scanner reports, the 27-year-old suffered a deep knife cut to his face and was driven to a nearby hospital where the injury required several stitches.
KING COUNTY, WA
live5news.com

Detectives arrest man suspected in West Ashley murder

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston Police Department announced that they have arrested a man suspected in a murder in West Ashley. Authorities arrested Robbie Lee Singleton of Adams Run. He was charged with murder and armed robbery in a shooting that happened on Wednesday. “Singleton was...
CHARLESTON, SC
New York Post

Man in Halloween mask randomly attacks pedestrian with ax in NYC: cops

A creep in a Halloween mask attacked a random pedestrian with an ax on the Upper West Side this week, cops said Tuesday. The 51-year-old victim was on Broadway near West 61st Street just after 10 p.m. Monday when the suspect — shown in one photo wearing the toothy mask over his face — threatened to kill him and struck his arm with the ax without provocation, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

