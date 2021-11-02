CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LMNTS’ Lunar Low Is Its Sleekest Sneaker Yet

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLMNTS has followed up last month’s Alpha and Carbon Runner launch by unveiling its all-new sleek Lunar Low silhouette. Founded earlier this year, the brand describes its approach to footwear as “technical minimalism in...

Footwear News

7 of the Best Shoes to Shop From QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re someone who’s always looking for a good excuse to go shoe shopping, look no...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Basketball-Inspired Sneakers

The Shaqnosis “Shaquille O’Neal x Damian Lillard" collection by Reebok is a reissue of the 1996 classic collaboration between Shaq and Damian Lillard. Reebok continues its investment in basketball by bringing the range back into current times for new generations to experience. Along with the Shaqnosis drop, the sneaker brand...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Low-Cut Mocha Tonal Sneakers

Jordan Brand continues to work with Travis Scott on a new iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low with the unveiling of the upcoming Reverse Mocha design. The duo was spotted on Stormi, Travis' daughter earlier this year in September. It is now kicking off in production and features the usual flipped Swoosh on the lateral side of the sneaker.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Lmnts#Navy#Hoka
TrendHunter.com

Paisley Patterned Branded Sneakers

Nike introduces another iteration of the Air Force 1 Low sneaker model with the Green Paisley pattern accent. The iconic shoe is marked with another bright palette as the shoe's iconic Swoosh found on the lateral side of the upper is detailed with bright green accents and a paisley print.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Sleek Luxe Tech Sneakers

LMNTS introduces its new sneaker silhouette dubbed the Carbon Runner, marking the brand's second footwear option following the Alpha. The shoe is a technical silhouette with luxury details offered in three colorway options for the season. All of the tonal palettes are finished in a monochrome look with options of black, gray, or white.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

NEEDLES Reimagines its Asymmetric Ghillie Sneakers

Nepenthes label, NEEDLES, best known for its expression of Americana style with Japanese textiles, has debuted a new take on its two-tone Asymmetric Ghillie Sneakers, now available in white and black colorways. The white two-tone sneakers feature crisp white canvas uppers with beige suede panels on the laterals. A wide...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Creamy Tonal Treaded Sneaker

New Balance works in collaboration with Casablanca on a new iteration of the notable XC-72 sneaker model for the season. The duo continues to strengthen their ongoing partnership by launching a creamy tonal palette to the signature sneaker model. The shoe has white perforated details across the leather base foundation...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Phygital Sneaker Collection Concepts

Newly launched sneaker brand Flowers for Society is on a mission to combine physical sneaker collecting with the emerging world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). As a result, Flowers for Society has just revealed its first-ever sneaker design called the 'SEED.ONE,' which comes with a unique "phygital" concept. The new sneaker will be made available via pre-order and linked to a one-of-kind NFT, providing customers access to the brand's metaverse community.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Store claims its entire stock of Nike SB ‘Mummy’ Dunk sneakers was stolen

A Jacksonville, Florida skate shop has had to cancel its release of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” over an apparent theft. In a story posted to its Instagram page, The Block Skate Supply says its stock of the highly anticipated sneaker was stolen in shipment somewhere between Nike’s warehouses and FedEx’s distribution center.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Recyclables Made Sneakers

Nike introduces a new trail running shoe with the introduction of the Free Terra Vista sneaker model that is made with a sustainable mindset in mind. The shoe is made from recycled materials to join the brand's ongoing 'Move to Zero' campaign. It is crafted from 20% recyclable materials by...
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Light Grey Mesh Sneakers

Adidas unveils the latest iteration of the YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 sneaker model with the brand new Static colorway that is set to launch next year in the Spring season. The sneakers were initially released back in December 2018, with the upcoming launch planned for next Spring. The light grey...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Avant-Garde Streetwear Sneakers

The Air Force 1 Mid is a style that's known for its clean-cut and simple look, and Nike is teaming up with Off-White to remix the classic silhouette. Off-White’s Virgil Abloh recently shared an official look at the collaboration, which features a textured white synthetic upper, criss-cross laces, and patterned ankle straps on their sides. Notably, the signature Nike Swoosh has been made translucent to the point that it looks like one of Off-White's iconic zip tie details. A pop of color can be seen near the lower portion of the sneakers, where bold, dark hues like pink and dark blue provide contrast.
TrendHunter.com

Dutch Heritage Sneakers

Dutch streetwear brand Patta has partnered with Nike to drop the Air Max 1 'Noise Aqua,' a blue and beige silhouette similar to Nike's popular 'Monarch' model. This will be the fifth time Patta has worked with Nike on a pair of collaborative sneakers, so it makes sense that the brand looked to finally tackle one of Nike's most iconic silhouettes. The shoe's leather and nylon upper has been treated with Pure Platinum coloring, while its Swoosh logo and mudguards are dressed with a deeper blue hue.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

'Dune's Costumes Are Great But Its Sneaker Collab Is Bad

I haven't seen Dune yet — planning to see it in a theater soon, though — but I've only heard good things about the film's setting, score, and acting. I've even seen the truly outstanding costumes on both the stars and Grimes the Marxist and, despite the inundation of coverage (in-dune-ation?), I doubt that I'll ever not be impressed by those intricate sci-fi get-ups.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

HALLOWEEN SNEAKERS ON EBAY

The hockey-masked murderer whose hauntings began at a teen summer camp continues to induce blood-curdling screams today. Jason Voorhees has been terrorizing the visitors of Camp Crystal Lake since 1980. Since then, he’s become one of the most iconic figures in horror film history, an achievement Warner Bros. and Vans immortalized on a recent Slip-On collaboration. Part of a larger “Horror” Collection, the laceless shoe features the slasher’s signature hockey mask on one shoe, while the other nods to the “Friday the 13th” series franchise that began 41 years ago. Red, black and white “paint” splatter takes over most of the pair, which also includes imagery of the site haunted by J. Voorhees (printed on the midsole). Lastly, “13” numerology is stamped at the heel, while Vans’ standard license plate gets drowned in a pool of red.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Fluorescent Sneaker Redesigns

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has partnered with A Bathing Ape founder NIGO on the LV² collection, which will include reimagined versions of the beloved LV Trainer Sneakers in new fluorescent colorways. More specifically, the LV Trainer Sneaker will be delivered in vibrant blue, purple, green, and orange. These colors...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Vintage-Inspired Distressed Sneakers

Converse has teamed up with the Seoul-based fashion label thisisneverthat to release the 'New Vintage' collection, a concise capsule that utilizes unique materials and treatment techniques to capture the grunge ethos of '90s street culture. More specifically, the collection includes new versions of the One Star and the Chuck 70,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The History of Saucony Sneakers

Founded in 1898 on the banks of Saucony Creek in Kutztown, Pa., legacy footwear brand Saucony continues to stay in stride after over a century of existence. Decades after its start, Saucony saw a move to Cambridge, Mass., in the late 1960s after being acquired by Hyde Athletic Industries. Having already gained fame for producing footwear for PF Flyers and SpotBilt, Hyde Athletic Industries took Saucony to a new level in the late 1970s when the Saucony Hornet sneaker was chosen as the best value buy by renowned Runner’s World magazine. This upward wave would continue into the 1980s as Saucony sold...
KUTZTOWN, PA
Baller Status

Best Kids Sneakers of 2021

Apart from picking the right tops and pants, a good pair of shoes will be essential to complete a cute outfit for your little one. Sneakers are probably the most popular choices for parents when it comes to children’s footwear. That said, it’s not an easy task to select the right sneakers for your kids from thousands of options out there. But don’t worry, here are our top picks for the best kids’ sneakers of 2021. Let’s check them out!
APPAREL

