Abbeville, LA

Vermilion Board member resigns; election will be called

 5 days ago
Yesterday was Chris Gautreaux's last day on the Vermilion Parish School Board.

After 11 years, Gautreaux resigned because he's been named the Director of Public Works for the City of Abbeville - and since it's a civil service job, he can't stay on the board.

Gautreaux's resignation was effective today, and the board is scheduled to consider appointing a replacement at the November 18 meeting.

A special election will have to be called for a permanent replacement; it is expected to be on the March ballot.

At the October 21, Gautreaux made the announcement to his colleages, with his granddaughters on his lap.

"I didn't do this - I didn't just jump up and make the decision on resigning, I thought about it," he said. "I appreciate all the support that all of you who work in central office have given men on the past, and I appreciate your trusting me. To all my constituents who trusted me for three elections, I appreciate that. The last thing I wanted to do was resign, but I'm at a point in my life where I have to do what's best for me and my family."

You can watch his speech here ; it begins at about 6:49.

Here's a post:

