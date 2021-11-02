CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jacob deGrom takes blame for Mets' second half slide, believes MRI aggravated forearm injury

By Ryan Chichester
 5 days ago

Jacob deGrom was putting together a historic season in 2021, drawing comparisons to Pedro Martinez and Bob Gibson as he held a 0.50 ERA through 12 starts on June 21.

But just two weeks later, the Mets ace was unknowingly walking off the mound for the final time in 2021.

deGrom, who had dealt with multiple minor injuries through the end of June, was shut down after the All-Star break with forearm tightness, and never returned. Without their most valuable player, the Mets flopped in the second half, losing their three-month hold on first place and falling well out of the playoff race to end another disappointing season.

For deGrom, he can’t help but take the blame for the team’s freefall.

“I have to take a lot of responsibility for falling short,” deGrom told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo . “I’m not running out there every fifth day, and I feel like I can help the team win. So going down and not being able to go out there and pitch, it’s definitely a letdown for me. But it’s also a letdown for the team. So I do take a lot of responsibility for that.”

deGrom also told DiComo that he believes his forearm issue was worsened when he underwent an MRI to get a look at the damage of what was at the time just a mild forearm strain, which left many confused and frustrated with the righty’s extended absence. But deGrom is convinced that his positioning in the MRI tube made things worse, because he had his elbow raised whlie on his stomach for roughly an hour.

“I honestly think that’s what aggravated it,” deGrom told DiComo.

Another MRI later revealed inflammation, and team president Sandy Alderson later told reporters that deGrom had a partial ligament tear, a surprise to many. Meanwhile, the Mets continued to spiral while deGrom tried to work his way back, but he slowly relented as New York’s playoff hopes disintegrated.

“If we did make the playoffs, it was definitely like, ‘Hey, I’m pitching in the playoffs,’” deGrom said. “I think once we saw we were kind of out of it, it was like, ‘OK, there’s no reason to keep pushing this. Let’s just shut it down, rest and be healthy for next year.”

