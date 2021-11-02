After a Fire and a Pandemic, the New Braunfels Tradition of Wurstfest Returns

Hemphill sits on the edge of the Sabine National Forest, about 10 miles west of Toledo Bend Reservoir and the Texas-Louisiana border. The forest and the lake, which is part of the Sabine River, make this area a paradise for birders, hikers, hunters, and anglers. The forest took on a different distinction on Feb. 1, 2003, however, when recovery workers converged on Sabine County to search for remnants of space shuttle Columbia. Returning from a 16-day scientific mission, the NASA shuttle unexpectedly broke apart when reentering Earth’s atmosphere, scattering debris across the area. Belinda Gay, a Hemphill resident since 1998, was one of the many locals who rushed to help in the recovery effort, scouring the forest for signs of the wreckage and coordinating volunteers. She and others later worked to establish the Patricia Huffman Smith NASA “Remembering Columbia” Museum, which opened in 2011 to honor the seven astronauts killed in the disaster. Today, Gay keeps their memories alive by serving as the vice president of the museum board and by leading regular museum tours.

