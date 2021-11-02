CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards

By Brittney Baird
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131O5l_0ckPHqv900

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will host the 55th annual CMA Awards.

The CMA Awards will return to Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Fans invited back for the 55th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena

“The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for Country Music,” said Bryan in a press release. “Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down. I mean, growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good. And then becoming a part of this amazing Country Music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group. I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make Country Music shine.”

Bryan will make his CMA Awards hosting debut at this year’s awards ceremony.

55th CMA Awards nominations announced

“We are so thrilled to have Luke join us as this year’s CMA Awards host,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “His fun and playful energy is something television viewers have welcomed into their homes week after week as a judge on ‘American Idol,’ and I know he has something exciting up his sleeve for the CMA Awards. We cannot wait to bring music fans a magical night of performances and truly some of the most special moments our show has ever delivered, in just a few weeks.”

“We are so grateful Luke will host the biggest event in Country Music. That’s my kind of night and it will be yours too,” said Rob Mills, Walt Disney Television Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment. “I am excited for Luke to bring the same humor, energy and emotion as host of the CMA Awards that he has for the last five years on ‘American Idol.’”

For this year’s show, CMA said a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the pack with five nominations each . Miranda Lambert remains most nominated female of all time with 58 CMA nominations and is now tied for third in overall nominations ever. Other top nominees include Gabby Barrett, mix engineer Jason Hall and producer Jay Joyce with four nominations each, while Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young each received three nominations.

Don’t miss the 55th Annual CMA Awards LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. on News 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Nashville, TN
CNN

Travis Scott speaks out after Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) — Rapper and producer Travis Scott, the organizer of the Astroworld Festival in Houston where at least eight people died Friday night, gave his first on-camera statement in a video posted to his Instagram account Saturday night. "I'm honestly just devastated," Scott said as he repeatedly sighed and rubbed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Maren Morris
Person
Eric Church
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
The Hill

Fuel tanker explodes, killing dozens in Sierra Leone

A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLNS

WLNS

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy