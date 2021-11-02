Prestige Beverage Group Appoints New General Manager to Steer Company into the Future

Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park has named Adrian Gonzalez general manager of the historic 130-room boutique hotel in Downtown El Paso. Gonzalez has more than 15 years of luxury hotel, culinary and beverage leadership experience. A Mexico City native, Gonzalez began his hospitality career in 1991, opening the Conrad Hilton Resort in Puerto Vallarta. Later, he worked at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Oregon, and Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington. He also has experience with Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Omni Hotels & Resorts, as well as luxury resorts in Chicago, and Monterey and Napa in California. He is a certified wine specialist and has a bachelor’s degree from the Tourism Polytechnic University. Built in 1930 and designed by famed Southwest architect Henry Trost, the high-rise was Conrad Hilton’s first in what was to become a global hotel empire. The building sat vacant for decades before El Paso businessman Paul Foster bought it and renovated it. Now an Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts property, the hotel opened in late 2020.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO