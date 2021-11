Partnership Includes Minority Investment in MPL Brands NV and Exclusive Rights to Represent Rancho La Gloria Products, the Largest Wine-Based Cocktail Brand in the U.S.[1]. Livermore, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 – — The Wine Group (“TWG”) today announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with MPL Brands NV (“MPL”), owner of Rancho La Gloria, the largest brand in the wine-based ready-to-drink beverage category[2]. The exclusive deal includes the rights to represent Rancho La Gloria agave-based wine products in the U.S. The Wine Group will assume sales of Rancho La Gloria to grow its reach with new customers while bolstering access to products with existing customers. As part of the transaction, The Wine Group has made a minority investment in MPL Brands NV and will become the company’s sales and production partner, enabling future product innovation to rapidly grow at scale.

