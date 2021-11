Whether you call it the great resignation, pandemic burnout, or the great discontent, the medical profession is not immune to the rising wave of employee turnover that’s currently shaking up organizations across industries. In fact, the churn rate for staff nurses has grown by nearly 3% to just under 19%, costing hospitals between roughly $4 million to $6.5 million annually. Among physicians, 69% report feeling disengaged and 54% say they’re planning to leave their current employer, with each physician lost adding up to an additional $250,00 in new recruitment costs each year.

